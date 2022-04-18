Flags of Asian, African Countries Raised to Commemorate Bandung Conference

Bandung: The flags of the United Nations (UN) and Asian-African countries have been hoisted at the Asian-African Conference Museum in Bandung.
The flag-raising ceremony was held in front of the Asian-African Conference Museum, Bandung, West Java, on Monday, April 18, 2022.
This activity was attended physically and virtually by ambassadors from all Asian and African countries and various other figures.
This activity aims to commemorate the 67th anniversary of the Asian-African Conference.
Deputy Governor of West Java, Uu Ruzhanul Ulum said, the Bandung Spirit and the Bandung Dasasila Charter as the outcomes of the 1955 Asian-African Conference continued to be preserved.
"It is implemented in our discussions and policies," said Uu.
Meanwhile, the Representative of the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Teguh Wardoyo, invited all the people of the world to work together in the recovery period from the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Let's spread the spirit of the Asian-African Conference," he concluded.