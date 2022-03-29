English  
Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto (Photo: Kemenko Perekonomian)

PPKM outside Java, Bali Extended until April 14

English covid-19 pandemic PPKM vaccination
Antara • 29 March 2022 15:11
Jakarta: Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto has extended the implementation of Public Activity Restrictions (PPKM) for outside Java-Bali regions, from March 29 to April 14, 2022.
 
"The criteria for implementing PPKM levels outside Java-Bali are based on the COVID-19 pandemic situation, such as local transmission, the number of cases, deaths, and hospitalizations, as well as response capacity, which is testing, tracing, and treatment," Hartarto stated here on Tuesday.
 
Other indicators are that the coverage of second dose of vaccination must reach at least 45 percent and the first dose for the elderly must reach at least 60 percent, he explained.

"The PPKM for districts or cities that do not meet the threshold will be raised one level, with the exception of having a population of fewer than 200 thousand people and less than two confirmed cases per 100 thousand residents," Hartarto pointed out.
 
Based on the criteria, the minister pointed out that 26 districts/cities outside Java and Bali implement Level 1 PPKM, 250 districts/cities implement Level 2, and 109 districts/cities implement Level 3.
 
Ramadan worship activities, such as tarawih and tadarus prayers, are also allowed in mosques based on the results of the PPKM evaluation last week.
 
To this end, Hartarto has urged the regional heads to anticipate the potential spread of COVID-19 by increasing the coverage of people getting full doses of vaccination and also booster shots, especially for the elderly group.
 
Related news: Ministerial instruction regulates ease in restrictions in Java, Bali
 
Moreover, he urged the regional heads to disseminate information to the public that vaccination during Ramadan does not invalidate fasting, according to the Fatwa of the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI). Hartarto also advised to enforce health protocols at places of worship.
 
Hartarto also requested to carry out the mandatory provisions for booster shots and antigen tests for people going home for Eid al-Fitr. Hence, he emphasized that health facilities should be readied to anticipate the potential increase in positive cases of COVID-19 after Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr.

 
(WAH)
