The ministry has budgeted about Rp80 billion for the city redesign project. (Photo: medcom.id)
Govt Allocates $5.5 Million for Kupang City Redesign

English tourism president joko widodo east nusa tenggara
Antara • 28 March 2022 21:08
Kupang: The Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing has said that the redesign of Kupang, East Nusa Tenggara, will involve the revamping of tourism and culinary areas to beautify the city’s landscape.
 
It is said that the ministry has budgeted about Rp80 billion for the city redesign project.
 
"The development of these areas is aimed at making Kupang city tidier. We know that Kelapa Lima Beach used to be a slum area, but now it is beautiful and neat," Director General of Human Settlements at the ministry Diana Kusumastuti remarked in Kupang on Monday.

According to Kusumastuti, Kelapa Lima Beach used to be a place where smelly fish were traded so it seemed very dirty.
 
Meanwhile, Lai-Lai Besi Kopan (LLBK), which tourists thronged to watch the sunset, was also not properly designed. Thus, Kusumastuti's team undertook a rearrangement of the area.
 
"And a park is being built on Frans Seda Street of Kupang city," she informed.
 
The areas are being redeveloped to turn them into icons of Kupang city so that they can serve as tourist locations, both for the residents of Kupang City and visitors, she explained.
 
According to Kusumastuti, the construction of several traditional lopo houses in the area is also prioritizing local culture to make the aspect of tradition visible.
 
In addition to area development, the ministry has also built a clean water circulation system in Kupang city. The project was started last year.
 
The ministry is also building the Oepoi Stadium, which is expected to be completed soon.
 
Regarding Phase 2 of the construction, Kusumastuti said the auction will begin soon, and in April, her team will announce the winner of the tender.
 
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) had visited East Nusa Tenggara on Thursday to inspect the areas. He also reviewed the stunting reduction program in the province. 
 
(WAH)
