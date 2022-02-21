Denpasar: The Health Office of Bali Province reported that the bed occupancy rate of treatment rooms at COVID-19 referral hospitals in Bali as of Sunday, February 20, 2022, had reached 36.06 percent.
"From the total capacity of non-intensive isolation beds in 62 (COVID-19) referral hospitals, totaling 2,443 beds, 881 beds have been occupied, or 36.06 percent," Acting Head of the Bali Health Office Made Rentin stated here on Monday.
Thus, 1,562 non-intensive care isolation beds are left in the province, or 63.94 percent of the total capacity.
The Health Office reported that the rate had declined as compared to last week during which it had reached 51.11 percent.
From a total of 881 beds occupied in 62 hospitals, the highest number of occupied beds was recorded in Denpasar City, at 317, followed by 131 beds in Badung District and 96 beds in Buleleng District.
According to Rentin, COVID-19 patients, with moderate to severe symptoms, were undergoing treatment at referral hospitals.
"Meanwhile, for those experiencing mild symptoms, some are undergoing self-isolation (at home), while some are being treated at isolation centers," he remarked.
Meanwhile, the province has readied a total of 249 beds for patients in intensive care units (ICUs).
As of February 20, 2022, the bed occupancy rate of ICUs had reached 40.56 percent, or 101 beds occupied.
The Health Office head noted that patients treated in ICUs are those with severe symptoms and, on average, have comorbidities.
According to the Bali COVID-19 Handling Task Force data, as of Sunday, February 20, 2022, the number of active COVID-19 cases in the province had reached 16,110, out of which 91.05 percent, or 14.668 patients, are undergoing self-isolation at home.
Meanwhile, 982 patients, or 6.1 percent, are undergoing treatment at referral hospitals, and the rest 460 patients, or 2.85 percent, are undergoing isolation in isolation centers.
"As of now, 19 isolation centers are spread across all districts and cities in Bali, with a total capacity of 1,882 beds," he remarked.