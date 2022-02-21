English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The Health Office reported that the rate had declined as compared to last week. (Photo: medcom.id)
The Health Office reported that the rate had declined as compared to last week. (Photo: medcom.id)

Bali's COVID-19 Bed Occupancy Rate Reaches 36.06%

English bali health covid-19 patients
Antara • 21 February 2022 21:10
Denpasar: The Health Office of Bali Province reported that the bed occupancy rate of treatment rooms at COVID-19 referral hospitals in Bali as of Sunday, February 20, 2022, had reached 36.06 percent.
 
"From the total capacity of non-intensive isolation beds in 62 (COVID-19) referral hospitals, totaling 2,443 beds, 881 beds have been occupied, or 36.06 percent," Acting Head of the Bali Health Office Made Rentin stated here on Monday.
 
Thus, 1,562 non-intensive care isolation beds are left in the province, or 63.94 percent of the total capacity.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The Health Office reported that the rate had declined as compared to last week during which it had reached 51.11 percent.
 
From a total of 881 beds occupied in 62 hospitals, the highest number of occupied beds was recorded in Denpasar City, at 317, followed by 131 beds in Badung District and 96 beds in Buleleng District.
 
According to Rentin, COVID-19 patients, with moderate to severe symptoms, were undergoing treatment at referral hospitals.
 
"Meanwhile, for those experiencing mild symptoms, some are undergoing self-isolation (at home), while some are being treated at isolation centers," he remarked.
 
Meanwhile, the province has readied a total of 249 beds for patients in intensive care units (ICUs).
 
As of February 20, 2022, the bed occupancy rate of ICUs had reached 40.56 percent, or 101 beds occupied.
 
The Health Office head noted that patients treated in ICUs are those with severe symptoms and, on average, have comorbidities.
 
According to the Bali COVID-19 Handling Task Force data, as of Sunday, February 20, 2022, the number of active COVID-19 cases in the province had reached 16,110, out of which 91.05 percent, or 14.668 patients, are undergoing self-isolation at home.
 
Meanwhile, 982 patients, or 6.1 percent, are undergoing treatment at referral hospitals, and the rest 460 patients, or 2.85 percent, are undergoing isolation in isolation centers.
 
"As of now, 19 isolation centers are spread across all districts and cities in Bali, with a total capacity of 1,882 beds," he remarked.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
140.4 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

140.4 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

English
covid-19
Minister Retno Meets French Ministers to Discuss Bilateral Cooperation

Minister Retno Meets French Ministers to Discuss Bilateral Cooperation

English
indonesian government
Govt Ensures Timely Completion of Mandalika Infrastructure Work

Govt Ensures Timely Completion of Mandalika Infrastructure Work

English
indonesian government
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
<i>Breaking News</i>, Persipura tak Datang ke Stadion Jalani Laga Kontra Madura United
Olahraga

Breaking News, Persipura tak Datang ke Stadion Jalani Laga Kontra Madura United

Gempa 5,8 Magnitudo Guncang Ruteng, NTT
Nasional

Gempa 5,8 Magnitudo Guncang Ruteng, NTT

Waspada! Perlambatan Ekonomi Tiongkok Bisa Berdampak ke Indonesia
Ekonomi

Waspada! Perlambatan Ekonomi Tiongkok Bisa Berdampak ke Indonesia

Otomotif

"Kaki Besar" Yamaha XSR155 W Bike Kustom

Kurikulum Merdeka Disebut Dicontek dari Inggris
Pendidikan

Kurikulum Merdeka Disebut Dicontek dari Inggris

PM Australia Tuntut Tiongkok Selidiki Penuh Penyinaran Laser
Internasional

PM Australia Tuntut Tiongkok Selidiki Penuh Penyinaran Laser

Xiaomi 12 Ultra akan Didukung Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+
Teknologi

Xiaomi 12 Ultra akan Didukung Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+

Cerita Mayangsari Menolak Lagu
Hiburan

Cerita Mayangsari Menolak Lagu "Menghitung Hari", Akhirnya Sukses Dinyanyikan Krisdayanti

Tahun Ini, Harga Properti Kembali Naik
Properti

Tahun Ini, Harga Properti Kembali Naik

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!