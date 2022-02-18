English  
The Parliament Building Complex (Photo:Medcom.id)
DPR Approves Commissioner Candidates for Election Organisers

English kpu bawaslu DPR RI elections
Antara • 18 February 2022 18:00
Jakarta: The House of Representatives (DPR RI) approved the names of commissioner candidates for the General Elections Commission (KPU) and General Elections Supervisory Agency (Bawaslu) for the 2022-2027 term.
 
"Does the assembly approve the DPR RI Commission II report on the fit and proper test of candidates of commissioners for the KPU and Bawaslu for the 2022-2027 term," House Speaker Puan Maharani inquired from parliament members present at the plenary session to which they responded in a unanimous affirmative at the Parliament Complex in Jakarta on Friday.
 
The seven approved names of commissioner candidates for the KPU are Betty Epsilon Idroos, Hasyim Asy'ari, Mochammad Afifuddin, Parsadaan Harahap, Yulianto Sudrajat, Idham Holik, and August Mellaz.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The five approved names of commissioner candidates for Bawaslu are Lolly Suhenti, Puadi, Rahmad Bagja, Totok Hariyono, and Herwyn Jefler Hielsa Malonda.
 
While presenting the candidate selection report to legislators during the plenary session, Commission II Chair Ahmad Doli Kurnia remarked that the fit and proper test of the commissioner candidates took place at the commission's special plenary sessions on February 14-16, 2022.
 
After the completion of the plenary session, the process continues to the deliberation process among members of the commission to select the best candidates to serve as commissioners in the KPU and Bawaslu, he remarked.
 
"After we deliberate and evaluate judgements from party caucuses, the DPR RI Commission II has finalised the names of seven new KPU commissioner candidates and five new Bawaslu commissioner candidates," Kurnia remarked.
 
The Commission II expects the approved commissioner candidates to put in hard work and fulfill their duties properly during preparations for the national and regional elections to ensure they would be held in accordance with the direct, general, free, and secret ballot principles, the commission chair noted.
 
(WAH)
Over 139 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Indonesia Records 59,635 New COVID-19 Cases, 216 Deaths

Indonesia Prepares Centralized Isolation Facilities in All Provinces

