RCEP Expected to Boost Post-Pandemic Economic Recovery

Jakarta: As the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Agreement enters into force on 1 January 2022, the ASEAN Secretariat (ASEC), in collaboration with the East Asia Business Council (EABC), is intensifying its public outreach programme to ensure a high utilisation rate of the new FTA deal among businesses in the region.
In the 4th round of the RCEP Webinar, held on Thursday, the discussion focused on investment, e-commerce, and intellectual property rights chapters of the Agreement.
These three areas are deemed essential to support the overall post-pandemic economic recovery efforts.
"Post-pandemic economic recovery requires more trade and investment, not less. This is where RCEP is expected to contribute. However, we need to be mindful that the success of RCEP hinges on its effective implementation at the national level," Director for Market Integration of ASEC, Le Quang Lan, said in a press release on Thursday.
Under the RCEP Agreement, signatories are required to adopt regulatory reforms as part of their RCEP commitments to further solidify a healthy environment for businesses in the region and help bounce back better and stronger from the pandemic.
A total of seven speakers and panellists, representing the public and private sectors, and ASEC, joined the webinar to offer insights into each of the three issues.