Indonesia Continuing Structural Reform, Improving Business Climate: President Jokowi

Jakarta: Indonesia has continued to carry out structural economic reforms and improve the business climate, President Joko Widodo said while joining the World Economic Forum (WEF) from Bogor Presidential Palace in West Java on Thursday.
"We have improved the investment ecosystem, eased licensing, given legal certainty, and provided special incentives to priority investment sectors," he added.
In addition to the economic sector, Indonesia has also continued to improve the quality of human resources through various programs, including upskilling and reskilling the workforce, establishing polytechnics in collaboration with industries, cooperating with foreign universities, he said, according to a written statement issued by the Presidential Secretariat's press bureau.
"Indonesia has also accelerated the development of infrastructures, which has contributed to increasing investment and (improving the) business climate. The new sources of growth, particularly green economy, will be boosted through the development of the electric car industry ecosystem and the development of the largest industrial estate in North Kalimantan," Widodo informed.
In addition, the government will also strengthen collaboration with the private sector, he said. The government will open investment opportunities as widely as possible in six priority sectors—labor-intensive, export-oriented industries, renewable energy, infrastructure, automotive, tourism, and mining, he said.
The government has also adopted several development priorities for the next few years, including increasing food production through the development of food estates, applying the concept of low carbon development, and pushing transformation to the digital economy by expansion, equal distribution, and quality improvement of infrastructures and digital services, he disclosed.
"I call on stakeholders in this forum to establish a partnership with Indonesia, advance together and grow together," the President remarked.