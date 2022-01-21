English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)

Indonesia Continuing Structural Reform, Improving Business Climate: President Jokowi

English investment world economic forum president joko widodo
Antara • 21 January 2022 12:16
Jakarta: Indonesia has continued to carry out structural economic reforms and improve the business climate, President Joko Widodo said while joining the World Economic Forum (WEF) from Bogor Presidential Palace in West Java on Thursday.
 
"We have improved the investment ecosystem, eased licensing, given legal certainty, and provided special incentives to priority investment sectors," he added.
 
In addition to the economic sector, Indonesia has also continued to improve the quality of human resources through various programs, including upskilling and reskilling the workforce, establishing polytechnics in collaboration with industries, cooperating with foreign universities, he said, according to a written statement issued by the Presidential Secretariat's press bureau.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"Indonesia has also accelerated the development of infrastructures, which has contributed to increasing investment and (improving the) business climate. The new sources of growth, particularly green economy, will be boosted through the development of the electric car industry ecosystem and the development of the largest industrial estate in North Kalimantan," Widodo informed.
 
In addition, the government will also strengthen collaboration with the private sector, he said. The government will open investment opportunities as widely as possible in six priority sectors—labor-intensive, export-oriented industries, renewable energy, infrastructure, automotive, tourism, and mining, he said.
 
The government has also adopted several development priorities for the next few years, including increasing food production through the development of food estates, applying the concept of low carbon development, and pushing transformation to the digital economy by expansion, equal distribution, and quality improvement of infrastructures and digital services, he disclosed.
 
"I call on stakeholders in this forum to establish a partnership with Indonesia, advance together and grow together," the President remarked.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
UNESCO Mission Discovers Rare Coral Reel Near Tahiti

UNESCO Mission Discovers Rare Coral Reel Near Tahiti

English
united nations
BI's Banking Survey Indicates Faster Growth of New Loans in Q4 2021

BI's Banking Survey Indicates Faster Growth of New Loans in Q4 2021

English
banking
Jakarta's Athletes Village Emergency Hospital Treating 2,687 COVID-19 Patients

Jakarta's Athletes Village Emergency Hospital Treating 2,687 COVID-19 Patients

English
covid-19
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Wapres: Bank Muamalat Sudah Sehat
Ekonomi

Wapres: Bank Muamalat Sudah Sehat

Byun Woo Seok Bicara Pengaruh Besar Drama Korea bagi Penonton
Hiburan

Byun Woo Seok Bicara Pengaruh Besar Drama Korea bagi Penonton

Diralat, Korban Tewas Kecelakaan Truk Tronton Jadi 4 Orang
Nasional

Diralat, Korban Tewas Kecelakaan Truk Tronton Jadi 4 Orang

Indonesia Bidik Negara Eropa Buat Jadi Pasar Komponen Otomotif
Otomotif

Indonesia Bidik Negara Eropa Buat Jadi Pasar Komponen Otomotif

Kominfo Tanggapi Serangan Siber Ransomware Bank Indonesia
Teknologi

Kominfo Tanggapi Serangan Siber Ransomware Bank Indonesia

8 Sekolah Kedinasan di Indonesia Ini Bisa Jadi Pilihan Studimu
Pendidikan

8 Sekolah Kedinasan di Indonesia Ini Bisa Jadi Pilihan Studimu

Roma Jumpa Inter di Perempat Final Coppa Italia
Olahraga

Roma Jumpa Inter di Perempat Final Coppa Italia

Militer Myanmar Kembali Tangkap Jurnalis dalam Tindakan Keras ke Media
Internasional

Militer Myanmar Kembali Tangkap Jurnalis dalam Tindakan Keras ke Media

Beli Rumah Baru vs Seken, Mana yang Lebih Untung?
Properti

Beli Rumah Baru vs Seken, Mana yang Lebih Untung?

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!