The illicit drugs were found in sacks hidden in a fishing boat. (Photo: medcom.id)
The illicit drugs were found in sacks hidden in a fishing boat. (Photo: medcom.id)

Some 1,196 Tons of Meth Seized in Pangandaran: National Police Chief

English narcotics police west java
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 24 March 2022 18:02
Jakarta: Indonesian Police Chief General Pol. Listyo Sigit Prabowo confirmed that the illicit drug seized in Pangandaran District, West Java, amounted to 1.196 tons.
 
The methamphetamine was packed in 66 sacks containing plastic boxes and transported aboard a fishing boat, Prabowo revealed here on Thursday.
 
The police arrested five suspects identified by their initials as SA (33), HM (41), HH (39), AH (38), and M (20). One of the suspects is an Afghan.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"We have arrested five suspects," he remarked.
 
The suspects will be charged under Law No. 35 of 2002 on narcotics, with a maximum penalty of death sentence.
 
In addition to the methamphetamine, the police also seized 27 grams of methamphetamine package, a fishing boat, boat machine, three cars, six cellular phones, an ATM card, and an airsoft gun.
 
The Narcotics Crime Investigation Unit of the West Java Police on March 16 foiled an attempt to distribute methamphetamine in Parigi Sub-district of Pangandaran District.
 
The illicit drugs were found in sacks hidden in a fishing boat.
 
The drug consignment was allegedly transferred through the southern coast of West Java. 
 
(WAH)
