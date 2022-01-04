English  
People's Consultative Assembly (MPR RI) Deputy Speaker Lestari Moerdijat (Photo:Medcom.id)
MPR Seeks Strict Implementation of Health Protocols at Schools: Deputy Speaker

English MPR health protocols Omicron
Antara • 04 January 2022 14:49
Jakarta: Deputy Speaker of the People's Consultative Assembly (MPR) Lestari Moerdijat has pressed for strict implementation of health protocols at schools during face-to-face learning in a bid to prevent transmission of the Omicron variant.
 
"Precautionary measures should be taken against the Omicron variant that is said to be more transmissible than the Delta variant through strict implementation of health protocols during face-to-face learning," Moerdijat noted in a written statement here, Monday.
 
Moerdijat assessed that corrective actions should be taken immediately in the wake of the evaluation results from various parties regarding the implementation of face-to-face learning in 2021.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The MPR deputy speaker cited an example of an evaluation conducted by the Indonesian Child Protection Commission (KPAI) that found health protocols had not been implemented maximally.
 
According to Moerdijat, these corrective actions need to be taken since currently, it was indicated that the Omicron variant had spread in the country.
 
"Teachers, students, and staff in the school environment should not be negligent, should continue to increase vigilance, and stay disciplined in implementing health protocols in the school environment," she affirmed.
 
The MPR deputy speaker urged the government to not ignore inputs from several parties to improve the mechanism of face-to-face learning at schools.
 
Moerdijat remarked that the Indonesian Paediatrics Association (IDAI) had earlier suggested that face-to-face learning should only be implemented when 100 percent of the teachers and school staff have received the COVID-19 vaccine. In addition, children partaking in face-to-face learning are those who have been fully immunized against COVID-19 and those without comorbidities.
 
"It is hoped that through the implementation of face-to-face learning that always prioritizes health protocols, this nation can avoid learning loss and can be used as a means to instill new norms in the nation's younger generation," she remarked.
 
The MPR deputy speaker encouraged teachers to improve their ability to understand and instill new norms in students in a bid to face various changes that occur in future.
 
(WAH)
