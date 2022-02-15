Indonesia Records 57,049 New COVID-19 Cases, 134 Deaths

Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 57,049 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 4,901,328.
From Monday noon to Tuesday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 26,747 to 4,349,848.
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 134 to 145,455.
On Tuesday, The Indonesian government announced its decision to once again shorten the length of mandatory quarantine for international travelers from five days to three days.
"Starting next week, for international travelers both foreign nationals and Indonesian citizens who have received booster jabs, the quarantine period can be reduced to 3 days," said Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan in a virtual press conference here on Monday, February 14, 2022.
"From March 1, if the COVID-19 situation continues to improve, all international travelers will only need to undergo quarantine for 3 days," he said.
Minister Luhut is the coordinator of the implementation of Community Activity Restrictions (PPKM) in the regions of Java and Bali.