English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 134 to 145,455. (Photo: medcom.id)
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 134 to 145,455. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia Records 57,049 New COVID-19 Cases, 134 Deaths

English jakarta covid-19 covid-19 patients
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 15 February 2022 17:40
Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 57,049 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 4,901,328.
 
From Monday noon to Tuesday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 26,747 to 4,349,848.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 134 to 145,455.
 
On Tuesday, The Indonesian government announced its decision to once again shorten the length of mandatory quarantine for international travelers from five days to three days. 
 
"Starting next week, for international travelers both foreign nationals and Indonesian citizens who have received booster jabs, the quarantine period can be reduced to 3 days," said Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan in a virtual press conference here on Monday, February 14, 2022.
 
"From March 1, if the COVID-19 situation continues to improve, all international travelers will only need to undergo quarantine for 3 days," he said.
 
Minister Luhut is the coordinator of the implementation of Community Activity Restrictions (PPKM) in the regions of Java and Bali.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Restart COVID-19 Vaccination If Not Fully Vaccinated for over 6 Months: Health Ministry

Restart COVID-19 Vaccination If Not Fully Vaccinated for over 6 Months: Health Ministry

English
health
Bandung Court Sentences Serial Rapist Herry Wirawan to Life in Prison

Bandung Court Sentences Serial Rapist Herry Wirawan to Life in Prison

English
west java
Tourism Minister to Promote Bau Nyale Festival in Mandalika

Tourism Minister to Promote Bau Nyale Festival in Mandalika

English
tourism
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Penambahan Kasus Covid-19 Disebut Lebih Cepat Ketimbang Gelombang Kedua
Nasional

Penambahan Kasus Covid-19 Disebut Lebih Cepat Ketimbang Gelombang Kedua

Pemerintah Raup Rp23 Triliun dari Lelang Surat Utang Hari Ini
Ekonomi

Pemerintah Raup Rp23 Triliun dari Lelang Surat Utang Hari Ini

Tren Infeksi Menurun, Filipina Klaim Berisiko Rendah Covid-19
Internasional

Tren Infeksi Menurun, Filipina Klaim Berisiko Rendah Covid-19

Minat Masuk ITB? Simak Mekanisme SNMPTN dan Peminatan-SNMPTN ITB 2022
Pendidikan

Minat Masuk ITB? Simak Mekanisme SNMPTN dan Peminatan-SNMPTN ITB 2022

Ekspor Kendaraan Ke Australia Sangat Ketat
Otomotif

Ekspor Kendaraan Ke Australia Sangat Ketat

Dikira Cuma Rp100 Juta, Jerinx Kaget Adam Deni Minta 'Uang Damai' Rp15 Miliar
Hiburan

Dikira Cuma Rp100 Juta, Jerinx Kaget Adam Deni Minta 'Uang Damai' Rp15 Miliar

Brasil dan Argentina Diminta Mengulang Pertandingan yang Sempat Terhenti
Olahraga

Brasil dan Argentina Diminta Mengulang Pertandingan yang Sempat Terhenti

Dukung Esports Indonesia, IESPA Kini Bernaung ke PBESI
Teknologi

Dukung Esports Indonesia, IESPA Kini Bernaung ke PBESI

Realisasi KPR Capai Rp465,55 Triliun, Ini Faktor Pendorongnya
Properti

Realisasi KPR Capai Rp465,55 Triliun, Ini Faktor Pendorongnya

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!