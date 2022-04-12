DPR Speaker to Chair Approval Meeting for Sexual Violence Bill

Jakarta: Speaker of the Indonesian House of Representatives Puan Maharani on Tuesday morning will chair a plenary session to ratify the Bill (RUU) on the Crime of Sexual Violence (TPKS) into law.
Maharani noted that the plenary meeting would be a milestone for the people's struggles.
"Today's plenary session is a historic moment that the public has been waiting for. Today, the Bill on the Crime of Sexual Violence will be passed into law and become evidence of the struggles of sexual violence victims," Maharani noted in a statement here on Tuesday.
The speaker affirmed that the bill had been fought for since 2016, and its discussion had faced several obstacles, including various rejections.
However, the hard work of all elements of the nation demonstrates that good intentions will draw some good results, she affirmed.
Maharani said that the plenary session of the House will also discuss the bill for the expansion of three provinces in Papua that will be ratified into the House Initiative Bill.
"The House will then also take a decision regarding the extension of the discussion time for several bills, one of which is the Bill on Personal Data Protection (PDP). The discussion of this bill will be extended, as it still takes time for review," she remarked.
However, the house speaker emphasized that the house and government are committed to immediately finalizing the bill on the protection of personal data.
Maharani noted that the House plenary meeting will also ratify the fit and proper test results for candidates for members of the Central Information Commission (KIP) for the 2021-2025 period and candidates for members of the Board of Commissioners for the Financial Services Authority (OJK) for the 2022-2027 period.
"Congratulations to the elected members of KIP for the 2021-2025 period and the elected members of the OJK Board of Commissioners. I hope you would do your job well," she stated.
The plenary meeting will also listen to the House Affairs Agency (BURT) report of the House regarding the discussion of the House's 2023 Work and Budget Plan (RKA) followed by decision making.
The plenary meeting will be preceded by the inauguration of one Interim Substitute (PAW) member of the House and the remaining members of the People's Consultative Assembly for the 2019-2024 term.
The PAW member to be inaugurated is Siti Nurizka Puteri Jaya from the Gerindra Party Faction for the Electoral District of South Sumatra I replacing Renny Astuti.