English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Players that compete overseas are deemed to have a positive impact.
Players that compete overseas are deemed to have a positive impact.

Indonesian Female Football Players Encouraged to Compete Overseas

English football association of indonesia europe women
Antara • 13 January 2022 16:37
Jakarta: The All-Indonesia Football Association (PSSI) urged Indonesian women national team players to have a career overseas in order to develop their skills and increase their experience.
 
"We hope as much as possible to play outside of Indonesia, especially in Europe," PSSI's Secretary General, Yunus Nusi, noted here on Wednesday.
 
Players that compete overseas are deemed to have a positive impact on the Indonesian national team.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


To this end, the PSSI felt a sense of gratitude when a woman national team player, Shalika Aurelia Viandrisa, joined the Roma Calcio Femminile in the Italian Lega Serie B for women.
 
The 18-year-old footballer became the first Indonesian woman player to have landed a contract with one of the European clubs.
 
Roma Calcio Femminile affirmed that Viandrisa is a player, who relied on her physique and possessed a high leadership spirit.
 
Viandrisa is also viewed as being a professional, serious, and "hard-headed" player, as she would leave no stone unturned to win.
 
"Shalika's achievement will become the stepping stone for our women national team players to play overseas," Nusi affirmed.
 
PSSI communicates with the football federations in several European countries, such as Spain, France, and the Netherlands, so that more players could compete in Europe, he noted.
 
"We expect those federations to provide their support if PSSI sent their players, especially the ones playing in the national team, to play in European clubs," he remarked.
 
"PSSI's chief requested Indonesian clubs to voluntarily release their players if they receive a request to play in clubs outside of Indonesia, especially Europe," he emphasized.
 
Moreover, PSSI urged the women's national team to not harbor any fear of competing in the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup's Group B that is deemed to have strong teams, such as Australia and Thailand. 

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia Lifts Ban on Travelers from 14 Countries

Indonesia Lifts Ban on Travelers from 14 Countries

English
indonesian government
6.6 Magnitude Quake Jolts Banten

6.6 Magnitude Quake Jolts Banten

English
earthquake
Indonesia Records 850 New COVID-19 Cases, 8 Deaths

Indonesia Records 850 New COVID-19 Cases, 8 Deaths

English
indonesian government
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Bahlil Ungkap Kronologis Larangan Ekspor Batu Bara RI
Ekonomi

Bahlil Ungkap Kronologis Larangan Ekspor Batu Bara RI

Pria Sandera 4 Orang di Sinagoga Texas, Desak Pembebasan Ilmuwan
Internasional

Pria Sandera 4 Orang di Sinagoga Texas, Desak Pembebasan Ilmuwan

UNDIP Alokasikan 2.000 Kuota Mahasiswa Baru Lewat SNMPTN, Cek Persyaratannya
Pendidikan

UNDIP Alokasikan 2.000 Kuota Mahasiswa Baru Lewat SNMPTN, Cek Persyaratannya

9,6 Juta Lansia Rampung Divaksinasi per 15 Januari
Nasional

9,6 Juta Lansia Rampung Divaksinasi per 15 Januari

Coutinho Jalani Debut Manis Bersama Villa dengan Menahan Imbang MU
Olahraga

Coutinho Jalani Debut Manis Bersama Villa dengan Menahan Imbang MU

IIMS 2022 Coba Maksimalkan Potensi Awal Tahun
Otomotif

IIMS 2022 Coba Maksimalkan Potensi Awal Tahun

Momen Haru Fico Fachriza dan Ananta Rispo Pelukan Sambil Menangis: Maafin Gue Bang!
Hiburan

Momen Haru Fico Fachriza dan Ananta Rispo Pelukan Sambil Menangis: Maafin Gue Bang!

Industri Aplikasi Mobile akan Pecahkan Lebih Banyak Rekor pada 2022
Teknologi

Industri Aplikasi Mobile akan Pecahkan Lebih Banyak Rekor pada 2022

Beli Rumah Baru vs Seken, Mana yang Lebih Untung?
Properti

Beli Rumah Baru vs Seken, Mana yang Lebih Untung?

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!