Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has finalized the name of the new Minister of State Apparatus Utilization and Bureaucratic Reform (PAN-RB) who will succeed the late Tjahjo Kumolo.
Kumolo passed away last week following a nearly two-week hospitalization.
“Mr. Jokowi certainly knows, and (the name) is already in his hands. Perhaps he is now waiting for the end of the mourning period (to announce the name)," Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal, and Security Affairs Mahfud MD said here Monday.
Mahfud, who is currently serving as the ad interim PAN-RB minister, said that the President has the appropriate apparatus to assess and determine the right successor to Kumolo.
"I believe the President has the appropriate apparatus to select the right person to be the minister, which is based on the presidential prerogative," he stated.
The coordinating minister said that he has no particular preference for anyone for the post.
Kumolo breathed his last at Abdi Waluyo Hospital, Jakarta, at 11:10 a.m. local time (UTC+7) on Friday (July 1, 2022), where he had been receiving intensive treatment since mid-June.
Secretary of the ministry Rini Widyantini confirmed the news of his demise.
"We seek prayers from the public. May he rest in peace," she said in a statement received on Friday.
Kumolo was interred with military honors at the Kalibata Heroes’ Cemetery at 5 p.m. on Friday, with Minister of State Secretary Pratikno serving as the inspector of the burial ceremony.
"In the name of the nation, the country, and the Indonesian National Defence Forces, we hereby present our motherland with services devoted by the late Hajji Tjahjo Kumolo, serving as Minister of State Apparatus Utilization and Bureaucratic Reform," Pratikno said during the burial ceremony.
Kumolo's services must be an example for all, he added.
Pratikno then paid his last respects to Kumolo by placing a mourning wreath over his grave.