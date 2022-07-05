English  
Vice President Ma'ruf Amin (Photo: MI)
Vice President Ma'ruf Amin (Photo: MI)

VP Ma'ruf Departs for Saudi Arabia to Perform Hajj

English vice president maruf amin Hajj Pilgrim Saudi Arabia covid-19 vaccine health
Antara • 05 July 2022 14:57
Jakarta: Indonesian Vice President Ma'ruf Amin and his wife, Wury, departed for Saudi Arabia on Tuesday to perform Hajj.
 
Spokesperson of the Vice President, Masduki Baidlowi, conveyed that Amin partook in the pilgrimage to meet the invitation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the Vice President.
 
"Today, the Vice President and Mrs. Wury Ma'ruf Amin departed for Saudi Arabia. In this case, the Vice President received an invitation from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to carry out the Hajj pilgrimage," he noted in his statement here on Tuesday.

Baidlowi said the invitation for the pilgrimage, which was extended by King of Saudi Arabia, Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, to Amin, was conveyed through the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Indonesia, Esam A. Abid Althagafi, during his visit to the Vice President's residence on June 9, 2022.
 
The spokesperson said at that time that Ambassador Althagafi also reported on Saudi Arabia's readiness to organize the Hajj pilgrimage this year after the earlier two-year ban on foreign pilgrims due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
 
"Because it is safe, so the Vice President was invited by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to conduct the pilgrimage," he explained.
 
This year, Saudi Arabia has allowed one million pilgrims to perform the Hajj pilgrimage. Indonesia has been allotted a quota of 100,051 for the pilgrimage.
 
Although it has given permission to foreign pilgrims to perform Hajj, Saudi Arabia has laid down two conditions for them this year. First, the pilgrims must not be older than 65 years and must have received the full dose of any COVID-19 vaccine approved by the Saudi Health Ministry.
 
Second, pilgrims traveling from abroad must carry a certificate showing a negative PCR result, with the test taken no more than 72 hours prior to departure.

 
(WAH)
