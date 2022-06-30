English  
The emergency hospital is operated by the Indonesian government. (Photo: medcom.id)
COVID-19 Patients at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital Increase to 142

English covid-19 covid-19 patients jakarta indonesian government covid-19 pandemic
Theofilus Ifan Sucipto • 30 June 2022 15:00
Jakarta: Some 142 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta, according to Indonesia's COVID-19 Task Force.
 
Compared to yesterday evening, the number of COVID-19 patients at the emergency hospital rose by 21 this morning
 
"There are 60 males and 82 females," said Joint Regional Defense Command I public relations staff Septiono Prayogo in a written statement on Thursday.
 
Operated by the Indonesian government, the emergency hospital has been operational since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.
 
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the emergency hospital has accommodated more than 160,000 COVID-19 patients from all around Indonesia, especially Greater Jakarta region.
 
During the peak of last year's Delta wave, the apartment complex could accommodate up to 7,000 covid-19 patients.
 
(WAH)
