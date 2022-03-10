English  
Train passengers under six years of age should be accompanied by their parents. (Photo: medcom.id)
COVID-19 Test Results Not Required from Fully-Vaccinated Train Passengers: KAI

English PT KAI covid-19 vaccine
Antara • 10 March 2022 18:15
Jember: PT Kereta Api Indonesia announced that passengers, who had taken the complete COVID-19 vaccine doses or even booster dose, need not show negative test results upon boarding since their data was scanned during ticket booking.
 
"This regulation is in accordance with the issuance of the Circular Letter of the Transportation Ministry Number 25 of 2022 on Guidelines for Domestic Travel by Train during the COVID-19 Pandemic on March 8, 2022. We always follow and comply with all regulations from the government in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among users of rail transportation," Vice President of PT Kereta Api Indonesia Operational Area 9 Jember, Broer Rizal, stated on Thursday.
 
For validation of the passenger vaccination data, the company has integrated the KAI ticketing system with the PeduliLindungi application, so they can locate the passenger's vaccination data during ticket ordering through KAI Access, the KAI website, and during boarding.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"Passengers, who have not been vaccinated or have only been vaccinated once, are still required to attach evidence of a PCR test or antigen rapid test with negative results, while passengers, who have (received) complete (doses of) vaccine, are not required to show the results of the PCR or antigen test," he explained.
 
Rizal revealed that train passengers under six years of age should be accompanied by their parents and stringently follow health protocols. The policy came into effect on Wednesday, March 9.
 
Meanwhile, to take trains on the local scope or to surrounding areas, prospective passengers must have received at least the first dose, except for children under six years of age, and are not required to attach a result of the rapid antigen or PCR test.
 
"Passengers, who do not fulfill the requirements and who have been vaccinated but are positive for COVID-19, are not allowed to travel within the next 14 days and are welcome to cancel their tickets," he remarked.
 
In accordance with the Decree of the Transportation Ministry Number 25 of 2022, the carrying capacity of long-distance trains is a maximum of 100 percent, while it is 70 percent for local trains and 60 percent for commuter trains, all of which must still comply with health protocols in a disciplined manner while using train services.
 
Rizal explained that passengers are required to wear masks, wash their hands with soap in running water, maintain distance, stay away from crowds, travel less, avoid eating together, and use hand sanitizer.
 
"Passengers must be in good health (not suffering from flu, cold, cough, loss of smell, diarrhea, and fever), and body temperature should not exceed 37.3 degrees Celsius," he stated.
 
Rizal also reminded passengers to use three-ply cloth masks or medical masks that cover the nose and mouth while adding that passengers were not allowed to engage in one-way or two-way phone conversations or in-person talks throughout the journey.
 
(WAH)
