Norway Commits IDR3.7 Trillion for Energy Transition Cooperation in Indonesia

The last, or fourth, JCBC was conducted in 2018 in Bali. This time, the JCBC discussed bilateral, regional and multilateral cooperation issues.
At the JCBC meeting with Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt, Foreign Minister Retno said that trade between the two countries had doubled last year. The two countries are also committed to continuing to implement the Indonesia-EFTA CEPA.
Indonesia invites Norway to increase investment, both in the development of downstream industries and green energy.
“I welcome the signing of the MoU to support emission reductions from Forestry and Other Land Use (FOLU). This cooperation has already begun and will be very useful in supporting Indonesia's efforts to reduce emissions from the forestry sector," said Foreign Minister Retno as quoted from the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs' YouTube, Wednesday, June 14, 2023.
Not only that, Indonesia also welcomed Norway's commitment of USD 250 million or around IDR3.7 trillion for the implementation of the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) in Indonesia.
"I explained about the sharp decline in deforestation in Indonesia. This data is appreciated by the Norwegian side," said the Foreign Minister.
The two countries are also committed to strengthening the implementation of the MOU on Forest and other Land Use (FOLU) to support emission reductions.
In addition, the possibility of developing cooperation in the maritime sector was also discussed. In this regard, conveying this maritime issue will also be one of Indonesia's priorities, especially at the AIS (Archipelagic and Island States) Summit where Indonesia will host this year.
Apart from bilateral issues, JCBC also discussed regional issues and multilateral cooperation, including among others the issues of Myanmar and Afghanistan.
Human Rights Issues
The human rights dialogue was also discussed at the meeting of the two foreign ministers. Both of them agreed to continue strengthening going forward with the aim of strengthening each other, not pointing fingers at each other. This year's dialogue will be conducted in Indonesia.
"We also agreed to collaborate to advance women's rights, including in Afghanistan," said the Foreign Minister.
Together, Norway and Indonesia will co-host the Development Leaders' Conferences in 2023 and 2024.
"I also used the opportunity at the JCBC meeting to ask for Norway's support for Indonesia's candidacy for the 2024-2026 Human Rights Council and 2029-2030 UN Security Council," concluded the Foreign Minister. (Kevin Schreiber)