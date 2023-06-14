English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi with Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt. Photo: MOFA
Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi with Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt. Photo: MOFA

Norway Commits IDR3.7 Trillion for Energy Transition Cooperation in Indonesia

Fajar Nugraha • 14 June 2023 19:49
Oslo: Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi paid a visit to Norway. This visit is related to the 5th Joint Commission for Bilateral Cooperation (JCBC).
 
The last, or fourth, JCBC was conducted in 2018 in Bali. This time, the JCBC discussed bilateral, regional and multilateral cooperation issues.
 
At the JCBC meeting with Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt, Foreign Minister Retno said that trade between the two countries had doubled last year. The two countries are also committed to continuing to implement the Indonesia-EFTA CEPA.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Indonesia invites Norway to increase investment, both in the development of downstream industries and green energy.
 
“I welcome the signing of the MoU to support emission reductions from Forestry and Other Land Use (FOLU). This cooperation has already begun and will be very useful in supporting Indonesia's efforts to reduce emissions from the forestry sector," said Foreign Minister Retno as quoted from the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs' YouTube, Wednesday, June 14, 2023.
 
Not only that, Indonesia also welcomed Norway's commitment of USD 250 million or around IDR3.7 trillion for the implementation of the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) in Indonesia.
 
"I explained about the sharp decline in deforestation in Indonesia. This data is appreciated by the Norwegian side," said the Foreign Minister.
 
The two countries are also committed to strengthening the implementation of the MOU on Forest and other Land Use (FOLU) to support emission reductions.
 
In addition, the possibility of developing cooperation in the maritime sector was also discussed. In this regard, conveying this maritime issue will also be one of Indonesia's priorities, especially at the AIS (Archipelagic and Island States) Summit where Indonesia will host this year.


Human Rights Issues

Apart from bilateral issues, JCBC also discussed regional issues and multilateral cooperation, including among others the issues of Myanmar and Afghanistan.
 
The human rights dialogue was also discussed at the meeting of the two foreign ministers. Both of them agreed to continue strengthening going forward with the aim of strengthening each other, not pointing fingers at each other. This year's dialogue will be conducted in Indonesia.
 
"We also agreed to collaborate to advance women's rights, including in Afghanistan," said the Foreign Minister.
 
Together, Norway and Indonesia will co-host the Development Leaders' Conferences in 2023 and 2024.
 
"I also used the opportunity at the JCBC meeting to ask for Norway's support for Indonesia's candidacy for the 2024-2026 Human Rights Council and 2029-2030 UN Security Council," concluded the Foreign Minister. (Kevin Schreiber)
 
(FJR)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi had a meeting with Norwegia Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store. Photo: MOFA

Norwegian PM Appreciates Indonesia's Role in Afghanistan and Myanmar

Minister Retno Describes the Role of ASEAN Power and Politics in Maintaining Peace

PM Norwegia Apresiasi Peran Indonesia untuk Afghanistan dan Myanmar

BACA JUGA
The Vice President discusses the Halal Industry and Religious Tourism with PM Uzbekistan

The Vice President discusses the Halal Industry and Religious Tourism with PM Uzbekistan

English
Uzbekistan
Minister of Finance Claims Fiscal Decentralization to Create Social Justice

Minister of Finance Claims Fiscal Decentralization to Create Social Justice

English
Sri Mulyani
Norwegian PM Appreciates Indonesia's Role in Afghanistan and Myanmar

Norwegian PM Appreciates Indonesia's Role in Afghanistan and Myanmar

English
norwegia
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Laga Indonesia vs Palestina Tanpa Pemenang
Olahraga

Laga Indonesia vs Palestina Tanpa Pemenang

Siap-siap <i>Njajal</i> Kereta Cepat, Tarif Minimalnya hanya Rp1
Ekonomi

Siap-siap Njajal Kereta Cepat, Tarif Minimalnya hanya Rp1

Putri Ariani dapat Hadiah Ini Saat Bertemu Jokowi di Istana Merdeka
Hiburan

Putri Ariani dapat Hadiah Ini Saat Bertemu Jokowi di Istana Merdeka

Sudah Bangkrut, Pendiri Perusahaan Kripto Ini Liburan ke Bali
Teknologi

Sudah Bangkrut, Pendiri Perusahaan Kripto Ini Liburan ke Bali

Kereta Api Cepat Jakarta-Bandung Buka Loker untuk Lulusan SMA/SMK, Simak Infonya!
Pendidikan

Kereta Api Cepat Jakarta-Bandung Buka Loker untuk Lulusan SMA/SMK, Simak Infonya!

Si Bebek Honda CT125 Gendong Mesin Baru?
Otomotif

Si Bebek Honda CT125 Gendong Mesin Baru?

Jokowi: Peralihan Status Pandemi ke Endemi Diumumkan 1-2 Minggu Lagi
Nasional

Jokowi: Peralihan Status Pandemi ke Endemi Diumumkan 1-2 Minggu Lagi

Penembakan di Tempat Pelatihan Tentara Jepang, Tiga Orang Terluka
Internasional

Penembakan di Tempat Pelatihan Tentara Jepang, Tiga Orang Terluka

Kendaraan Listrik dan Data Center Topang Pertumbuhan Kawasan Industri
Properti

Kendaraan Listrik dan Data Center Topang Pertumbuhan Kawasan Industri

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!