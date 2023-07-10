English  
Minister of Defense (Menhan) Prabowo Subianto. Photo: Media Indonesia
Jokowi Called Prabowo to the Palace

Indriyani Astuti • 10 July 2023 16:59
Jakarta: Minister of Defense (Menhan) Prabowo Subianto was summoned to the Presidential Palace, Jakarta, Monday, 10 July 2023. The Minister of Defense stated that the meeting with President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) was a routine report.
 
"Reports are about a number of things," said the Minister of Defense when interviewed by the media, at the Presidential Palace Complex, Jakarta.
 
When asked about the possibility of discussing political matters for the presidential nomination, the Defense Minister emphasized that his report was about defense.

The Minister of Defense came at 13.50 WIB. He came through the pillar door which is usually met by ministers when going to meetings.
 
Previously, Prabowo always came through the Bali door which was beside the mosque. The door is usually passed by the president's VVIP guests when they come to the palace.

Effendi Simbolon

PDI-P politician Effendi Simbolon is signaling support for Prabowo Subianto to fight in the 2024 Presidential Election (Pilpres). The signal has cause PDI-P to summons him, as a step to uphold discipline within the party.
 
Effendi Simbolon will face the PDI-P Honour Council led by Komarudin Watubun. This is because all PDIP cadres, including Effendi, must support the party's stance regarding the presidential election, Ganjar Pranowo.
 
"We are the Indonesian Democratic Party so everything will be clarified by the party so that party discipline is upheld," said PDIP Secretary General Hasto Kristiyanto at the Ganjar Volunteer Aspirations House, Central Jakarta, Saturday, July 8, 2023.
 
Asked about Effendi Simbolon, Prabowo Subianto, was reluctant to respond to the summons of Effendi Simbolon by the PDI Perjuangan DPP.
 
"That's none of my business," said Prabowo while attending the consolidation of Gerindra cadres throughout Tangerang Raya, at Ahmad Yani Square, Tangerang City, Sunday, July 9, 2023.
 
Effendi invite the general chairman of the Gerindra Party, the Punguan Simbolon dohot Indonesia (PSBI) National Work Meeting (Rakernas) when he allegedly give support to Prabowo.
 
"Yes, at that time I was invited to a cultural event, a traditional event. I have to respect the person who invited me, right," explained Prabowo.
 
Effendi said that Indonesia was suitable to be ruled by Prabowo Subianto. According to Effendi, Prabowo has the reliability and ability to lead Indonesia.
 
"Honestly, objectively, I see that figure in Pak Prabowo." said the PDI Perjuangan politician, Effendi Simbolon.
 
He is worried that Indonesia will be in ruins if it is led by someone who is incompetent.
 
 
(FJR)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
President Joko Widodo with Papua New Guinea James Marape. Photo: BPMI Setpres

Indonesia Pushes for Increased Trade Cooperation with PNG

PNG is Indonesia's Strategic Partner in the Pacific: Jokowi

Warm Welcome from Asmat Peoples, 3 Period Cheers for Jokowi

KKB Denies Requesting Rp5 Billion Ransom, Observer: Psychological Operation

KKB Denies Requesting Rp5 Billion Ransom, Observer: Psychological Operation

English
Papua
Average Proportion of Consumer Income for Consumption Relatively Stable

Average Proportion of Consumer Income for Consumption Relatively Stable

English
Bank Indonesia
EEZ Boundary Negotiations with Vietnam to be Closely Monitor

EEZ Boundary Negotiations with Vietnam to be Closely Monitor

English
indonesia-vietnam
