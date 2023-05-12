UK Announce £30 Million Funding to Empower Women and Girls in Southeast Asia

London: UK Minister for Development Andrew Mitchell announced a new UK funding of £30 million around Rp600 billion to boost education opportunities for women and girls in Southeast Asia at the Education World Forum (EWF) held in London this week. EWF is the largest international gathering of education ministers which was also attended by Indonesian Minister of Education, Culture, Research and Technology, Nadiem Makarim.
The five-year programme is the first in a series of new ASEAN-UK programmes designed to deliver on UK commitments as a Dialogue Partner. The programme will focus on four main areas: foundation learning; out-of-school girls and children with disability; gender barriers to digital skills and employment; enabling work on education technology.
The new UK funding will help address barriers to education including low quality schooling, learning poverty and limited access to schools in rural areas across the ASEAN region. UK expertise will help schools improve the quality of teaching through lesson planning and in-class support which means the programme will directly support progress towards the UK’s international development commitments for 40 million more girls in school and 20 million more girls reading.
“Greater gender equality brings freedom, boosts prosperity and strengthens global security. Countries can’t develop if half the population are held back from fulfilling their full potential. This means working in partnership with countries to provide a quality education for all with a focus on girls to address the barriers they face including violence, poverty, harmful gender norms and climate change. We’re working with partners across Southeast Asia to tackle the learning crisis and improve education and future employment opportunities of women and girls to ensure a prosperous future,” said UK Minister for Development Andrew Mitchell, as stated from U.K Embassy statement, Friday, 12 May 2023.
Mitchell Added, though this is the first in a series of new ASEAN-UK programmes, the UK already works closely with Indonesia to empower women and girls through education and digital literacy. Our Digital Access Programme in Indonesia promotes inclusive, responsible and sustainable digital transformation through projects that focus on improved internet connectivity in rural communities, digital literacy for the underserved, and the upskilling of marginalised female entrepreneurs in business, financial, and digital technology.
Over the last two years, the UK spent £1.2m supporting digital inclusion across Indonesia, with approximately 6,000 women and girls having directly benefitted from improved digital connectivity, skills, content, and services.
The UK Skills for Prosperity Programme in Indonesia has supported more women and girls to develop their skills to join the maritime sector workforce and encouraged more women entrepreneur to start new tourism businesses in coastal areas. Whilst through the MENTARI programme, women and girls form the marginalised community in Sumba, NTT were given a tailored support and education to become local leaders for the management, operation, and economic opportunities of the project.
On education sector, the UK government’s flagship scholarship programme, Chevening, aims to give opportunities to future leaders and change makers from across Indonesia with diversity and inclusive agenda attached. In recent years, well over 50% of successful candidates for the Chevening programme in Indonesia are dominated by women.
"This is a great start to our work to deliver our ASEAN-UK Dialogue Partnership: we committed in our Plan of Action to deepen cooperation on girls’ education. The five-year programme will be delivered in partnership with the British Council, the South East Asian Ministers of Education Organisation (SEAMEO) and the Edtech (Education-Technology) Hub. We will ensure that women and girls are at the heart of our work as we continue to deliver the wide range of UK activity in support of our partnership with ASEAN,” said UK Ambassador to ASEAN Sarah Tiffin.
While UK Development Director for Indonesia Amanda McLoughlin said, “This new UK funding to boost education opportunities for women and girls in Southeast Asia is a concrete example of the UK’s new vision on International Development”.
“We work very closely with Indonesia to empower women and girls through education and digital literacy as well as promote the inclusion of remote and minority communities, urban poor and children with disabilities. In its role as ASEAN Chair this year, Indonesia can lead by example in the region as it endeavours to transform education system and provide quality education for most marginalised women and girls,” she added.
“I’ve met many brilliant Indonesian women who have shown their leadership in diverse areas such as, finance, entrepreneurship, education, health, digital access, climate change, and renewable energy. It is extremely important to support them so that together, we can achieve sustainable and inclusive economic growth, strengthen climate resilience and ensure the prosperous future of the country,” McLoughlin added.
