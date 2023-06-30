English  
Lukas Enembe. Photo: MI
Lukas Enembe. Photo: MI

KPK Reopens Investigation into Lukas Enembe Case

Candra Yuri Nuralam • 30 June 2023 23:49
Jakarta: The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has again opened a new investigation relating to the series of cases of the inactive Papua Governor Lukas Enembe. This time related to allegations of misappropriation of funds.
 
"Yes (there is a new investigation)," said KPK Acting Deputy for Enforcement and Execution Asep Guntur, Jakarta, quoted on Friday, June 30, 2023.
 
Asep was reluctant to give further details on the alleged irregularities being investigated. However, Lukas has recently played into the governor's operational funds.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Lukas made a Governor's Regulation (Pergub) which made him get operational funds of IDR 1 trillion a month. Meals and drinks in a day to reach Rp 1 billion.
 
"That is also an awkwardness for us, does eating and drinking cost Rp. 1 billion in 1 day," said Asep.
 
Previously, the KPK suspected that Lukas Enembe had diverted part of his operational funds of IDR 1 trillion for gambling. He argued that the money was used for food and drink.
 
"The operational funds in question are on average every year Rp. 1 trillion, and after we investigate, we see that it is spent, among other things, on food and drink expenses," said KPK deputy chairman Alexander Marwata in Jakarta, Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
 
Alex explained that the funds were requested from 2019 to 2022. The Rp1 trillion for the operations of regional heads per year is certain to violate the provisions regulated by the Ministry of Home Affairs (Kemendagri). (Kevin Schreiber)
 
(FJR)

