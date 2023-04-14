English  
Scene for road accident on Semarang-Solo toll road. Photo: Medcom.id/Triawati
8 Car Involved in Accident at the Semarang-Solo Toll Road, 6 People Killed

Triawati Prihatsari • 14 April 2023 13:20
Boyolali: An accident occurred on the Semarang-Solo KM 487 toll road, with six fatalities, Friday, April 14 2023. The accident involving eight large and small vehicles occurred around 04.00 WIB.
 
The eight vehicles consist of seven large vehicles, namely trailer trucks and box trucks, as well as one minibus passenger vehicle. The chronology of the accident began when the iron trailer truck was traveling from Semarang to Solo at high speed.
 
It was suspected that the truck driver fell asleep and then hit the minibus that was driving in front of him. It didn't stop there, the truck carrying iron then also crashed into six large trucks that were parked on the left side of the road shoulder.

"We suspect that the driver of the iron transport truck fell asleep. Or it is also suspected that the brakes failed so that the braking was not optimal," said Head of Traffic Unit of the Boyolali Police, AKP M Herdi Pratama, in Boyolali.
 
The six victims who died consisted of four passengers and the assistant driver from the minibus and the truck driver who was parked. Apart from that, there was also one seriously injured victim and one slightly injured victim who was taken to the hospital.
 
"Actually, the shoulder of the toll road is not a place for parking. So parking is prohibited. We will look into it later. There were several witnesses who said that they were having breakfast and resting on the shoulder of the road," he explained.
 
Until now the evacuation process of the vehicle involved in the accident is still ongoing. (Kevin Omar Schreiber)
 
(FJR)

Ahead of Eid, Jokowi Distributes Groceries for Ojol

PDIP Admits Jokowi-Megawati Friction, But not Fundamental

Government Repatriates 154 Vulnerable Indonesian Citizens from Malaysia

