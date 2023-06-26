English  
Illustrated by Medcom.id.
Illustrated by Medcom.id.

A Number of Rules are Considered to be Subject for Perpetrators of KPK Document Leak Case

Fachri Audhia Hafiez • 26 June 2023 18:48
Jakarta: The perpetrators involved in the alleged leaking of investigative documents at the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) which are rolling in Polda Metro Jaya are considered to be subject to articles related to obstruction of justice or obstructing law enforcement. This rule is contained in Article 221 of the Criminal Code.
 
"I always say that there are many articles that can be used, firstly obstruction of justice, article 21 of the Corruption Law (UU), secondly, if this comes from the leadership, you can be charged with Article 36 of the Corruption Eradication Commission Law for establishing communication with litigants," said the researcher. Gadjah Mada University Center for Anti-Corruption Studies (Pukat UGM) Zaenur Rohman when contacted by Medcom.id, Monday, 26 June 2023.
 
Zaenur said the perpetrators could also be charged under the Public Information Disclosure Law. This is because there are allegations of public information being excluded but instead being leaked.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


He also highlighted the failure of the report regarding the alleged violation of ethics by KPK chairman Firli Bahuri regarding the leak of the document because he was deemed to lack evidence. The KPK Supervisory Board (Dewas) which handled the report also did not reopen the decision for evaluation due to public pressure.
 
"I am pessimistic that the Dewas will reopen the verdict, but in my opinion the Dewas will not move if Polda Metro Jaya can resolve this case until there is a suspect," said Zaenur.
  
Previously, Kapolda Metro Jaya Inspector General Karyoto confirmed that there was a criminal element related to the leakage of documents investigating the corruption case at the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources at the KPK. The report is up to the investigative stage.
 
Karyoto said that his party received 10 reports related to this case. All of them are still in the investigation stage of Polda Metro Jaya investigators.
 
"Yes, indeed after the initial investigation, several parties clarified. We have indeed found a criminal incident," said Karyoto at the Metro Jaya Regional Police Headquarters, South Jakarta, Tuesday, June 20, 2023. (Kevin Schreiber)
 
(FJR)

Ketua KPK Firli Bahuri. Medcom.id/Candra Yuri

Peringatan!