English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)

Jokowi Inaugurates Pelindo Merger, Infrastructures in East Nusa Tenggara

English Joko Widodo pelindo president joko widodo east nusa tenggara
Antara • 14 October 2021 17:00
Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) on Thursday inaugurated the merger of state-owned port operator Pelindo and Wae Kelambu Multipurpose Terminal at the Labuan Bajo Port in East Nusa Tenggara Province.
 
Jokowi said, the merger of Pelindo I, II, III and IV would develop the state port operator into a new strength for the nation.
 
"Alhamdulillah, Pelindo I, Pelindo II, Pelindo III and Pelindo IV have been merged into PT Pelindo or PT Pelabuhan Indonesia," Jokowi said.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The head of state, along with his entourage, took off from the Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force (TNI AU) Base in Jakarta aboard the Indonesia-1 presidential aircraft on Thursday morning.
 
Upon his arrival at the Komodo International Airport, East Nusa Tenggara, Jokowi headed to West Manggarai District to inaugurate the Pelindo merger and Wae Kelambu Multipurpose Terminal at the Labuan Bajo Port.
 
The president will thereafter proceed to Waringin Peak, West Manggarai District, to inaugurate the arrangement of Waringin Peak area, Goa Batu Cermin area, and the additional eight road lanes in Labuan Bajo.
 
In the afternoon, the President and First Lady Iriana are scheduled to return to Komodo International Airport to depart for Jakarta.
 
Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, Presidential Secretariat Head Budi Hartono, Presidential Military Secretary Air Vice Marshal M. Tonny Harjono, Presidential Security Detail Commander Tri Budi Utomo, and Presidential Secretary’s Deputy of Protocol, Press, and Media Bey Machmudin accompanied President Jokowi and First Lady Iriana aboard the aircraft while heading to East Nusa Tenggara.
 
State-owned port operators merged as PT Pelabuhan Indonesia earlier comprised PT Pelabuhan Indonesia I, PT Pelabuhan Indonesia III, and PT Pelabuhan Indonesia IV.
 
The three port operators merged into PT Pelabuhan Indonesia II (IPC) as a surviving entity.
 
Government Regulation No. 101 of 2021 stipulating the merger of Pelindo I, III, and IV into PT Pelabuhan Indonesia (II) was signed by President Joko Widodo on October 1, 2021.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia Plans to Churn Out 600,000 Electric Cars by 2030: Minister

Indonesia Plans to Churn Out 600,000 Electric Cars by 2030: Minister

English
electric car
Papua PON Success Result of Cooperation between Many Parties: Sports Minister

Papua PON Success Result of Cooperation between Many Parties: Sports Minister

English
sports
West Java Retains Title as Champion of National Sports Week

West Java Retains Title as Champion of National Sports Week

English
west java
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Wapres Ungkap 5 Jurus Percepatan Pembangunan dan Kesejahteraan Papua
Nasional

Wapres Ungkap 5 Jurus Percepatan Pembangunan dan Kesejahteraan Papua

Hasil Liga Top Eropa Semalam: Liverpool Pesta Gol, MU dan Inter Keok
Olahraga

Hasil Liga Top Eropa Semalam: Liverpool Pesta Gol, MU dan Inter Keok

Kemenkeu Tekankan Harmonisasi Perpajakan untuk Menguatkan Pelaku UMKM
Ekonomi

Kemenkeu Tekankan Harmonisasi Perpajakan untuk Menguatkan Pelaku UMKM

Emmmanuel Macron Kutuk Pembantaian Warga Aljazair di Paris pada 1961
Internasional

Emmmanuel Macron Kutuk Pembantaian Warga Aljazair di Paris pada 1961

Film Yuni Terpilih Wakili Indonesia di Piala Oscar 2022
Hiburan

Film Yuni Terpilih Wakili Indonesia di Piala Oscar 2022

Resmi Ditutup, Ini Daftar Pemenang LDBI dan NSDC 2021
Pendidikan

Resmi Ditutup, Ini Daftar Pemenang LDBI dan NSDC 2021

Apple Hapus Aplikasi Alquran Populer di Tiongkok
Teknologi

Apple Hapus Aplikasi Alquran Populer di Tiongkok

Daihatsu Ikutan GIIAS 2021, Xenia Baru Ada Di Sana?
Otomotif

Daihatsu Ikutan GIIAS 2021, Xenia Baru Ada Di Sana?

Batu Bata atau Batako? Simak Dulu Masing-masing Keunggulannya
Properti

Batu Bata atau Batako? Simak Dulu Masing-masing Keunggulannya

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!