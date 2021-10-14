Jokowi Inaugurates Pelindo Merger, Infrastructures in East Nusa Tenggara

Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) on Thursday inaugurated the merger of state-owned port operator Pelindo and Wae Kelambu Multipurpose Terminal at the Labuan Bajo Port in East Nusa Tenggara Province.
Jokowi said, the merger of Pelindo I, II, III and IV would develop the state port operator into a new strength for the nation.
"Alhamdulillah, Pelindo I, Pelindo II, Pelindo III and Pelindo IV have been merged into PT Pelindo or PT Pelabuhan Indonesia," Jokowi said.
The head of state, along with his entourage, took off from the Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force (TNI AU) Base in Jakarta aboard the Indonesia-1 presidential aircraft on Thursday morning.
Upon his arrival at the Komodo International Airport, East Nusa Tenggara, Jokowi headed to West Manggarai District to inaugurate the Pelindo merger and Wae Kelambu Multipurpose Terminal at the Labuan Bajo Port.
The president will thereafter proceed to Waringin Peak, West Manggarai District, to inaugurate the arrangement of Waringin Peak area, Goa Batu Cermin area, and the additional eight road lanes in Labuan Bajo.
In the afternoon, the President and First Lady Iriana are scheduled to return to Komodo International Airport to depart for Jakarta.
Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, Presidential Secretariat Head Budi Hartono, Presidential Military Secretary Air Vice Marshal M. Tonny Harjono, Presidential Security Detail Commander Tri Budi Utomo, and Presidential Secretary’s Deputy of Protocol, Press, and Media Bey Machmudin accompanied President Jokowi and First Lady Iriana aboard the aircraft while heading to East Nusa Tenggara.
State-owned port operators merged as PT Pelabuhan Indonesia earlier comprised PT Pelabuhan Indonesia I, PT Pelabuhan Indonesia III, and PT Pelabuhan Indonesia IV.
The three port operators merged into PT Pelabuhan Indonesia II (IPC) as a surviving entity.
Government Regulation No. 101 of 2021 stipulating the merger of Pelindo I, III, and IV into PT Pelabuhan Indonesia (II) was signed by President Joko Widodo on October 1, 2021.