Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)

National Police, PPATK to Discuss Drug Cartel's Rp120 Trillion Bank Accounts

English police finance money laundering
Antara • 07 October 2021 17:46
Jakarta: The Indonesian Police's Directorate of Narcotics Crimes and the Indonesian Financial Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre (PPATK) plan to discuss a finding of bank accounts worth at least Rp120 trillion belonging to a drug syndicate.
 
Narcotics Crime Director Brigadier General Krisno H. Siregar confirmed here on Thursday about the planned meeting with PPATK scheduled for next week.
 
Siregar had earlier spoken of his intent to actively request information on PPATK's report on jumbo bank accounts worth Rp120 trillion allegedly linked to drug trafficking transactions.

The National Police's Criminal Investigation Department has ordered the directorate to actively request information from the PPATK, Siregar noted.
 
PPATK Director Dian Ediana Rae had earlier remarked that Rp120 trillion was a conservative figure totaled from transactions during the 2016-2020 period.
 
The flow of the Rp120-trillion funds had involved several people and corporations, he pointed out.
 
His office had scrutinized a total of 1,339 individuals and corporations alleged involved in the fund flow of illegal drug transactions.
 
The agency had passed on information to relevant agencies and institutions, he remarked.
 
In response to the press' questions, Siregar affirmed that his directorate had never received information on PPATK's finding.
 
"The National Police's Criminal Investigation Department has never received the analysis result information (IHA) (regarding the bank accounts) from PPATK," he stated.
 
However, his party continues to coordinate with PPATK, especially in the disclosure of money laundering crimes (TPPU) related to drug trafficking transactions.
 
(WAH)
