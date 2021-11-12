President Jokowi Visits West Nusa Tenggara to Inaugurate Mandalika Circuit

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Inspire

Confuse

Sad

(WAH)

Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is scheduled to conduct a work visit to West Nusa Tenggara Province on Friday.Using the Indonesia-1 Presidential Aircraft, President Jokowi and his entourage took off from the Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base in Jakarta Province at around 06.30 Western Indonesia Time.Upon arrival at Lombok International Airport (BIL) in Central Lombok, the President will go directly to Mandalika Circuit at Mandalika Special Economic Zone."There, the President will inaugurate the Mandalika Circuit and the BIL-Mandalika Bypass Road," Deputy for Protocol, Press and Media at the Presidential Secretariat Bey Machmudin said here on Friday.After leaving the Mandalika Circuit, the President will attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Virtual Summit from Novotel Lombok Resort and Villa.The Head of State will spend the night in Lombok and continue the work visit tomorrow.