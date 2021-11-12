English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Some materials will be replaced with easily biodegradable and recycled materials.
Some materials will be replaced with easily biodegradable and recycled materials.

Environment Ministry Expects Producers to Reduce Waste 30% by 2030

English environment indonesian government COP26 manufacturing
Antara • 12 November 2021 12:59
Jakarta: The Indonesian Environment and Forestry Ministry has expressed the hope that the establishment of the producers’ waste reduction roadmap can help achieve the 30-percent waste reduction target by the beginning of 2030.
 
"We hope that by January 1, 2030, the manufacturers can reduce at least 30 percent of the waste of their products and packaging," director of waste management at the ministry, Novrizal Tahar, said.
 
He delivered the statement during a discussion at the Indonesian Pavilion at the 26th Conference of Parties (COP26), which was monitored online here on Thursday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The establishment of the roadmap is in accordance with the Minister of Environment and Forestry's Regulation Number 75/2019, which regulates waste reduction by producers in the manufacturing, food and beverage services, and retail sectors, he expounded.
 
Some materials such as plastic, aluminum, paper, and glass will be replaced with easily biodegradable and recycled materials, he said.
 
In addition, another regulation has been issued to encourage producers to recollect their packaging, in collaboration with waste banks or recycling centers, he informed.
 
The ministry has received 31 roadmap plans for 2020-2029, 24 presented by the manufacturing sector and the remaining by the retail sector, he said.
 
The director said that the ministry has left the roadmap to the manufacturers to let them improve their innovations and the creativity of their products.
 
The ministerial regulation has banned the use of products and packaging that use certain non-environmentally friendly materials, such as polyvinyl chloride (PVC) plastic and polystyrene, by January 1, 2030, he added.
 
"The regulation is a point of no return. It is mandatory," Tahar said.
 
The Indonesian government has set a national target of reducing 30 percent of waste and handling 70 percent of the waste by 2025, as the waste management sector is included in the five sectors targeted for reducing carbon emissions.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
BI's Survey Reveals Moderate Residential Property Price Growth in Q3

BI's Survey Reveals Moderate Residential Property Price Growth in Q3

English
housing
Govt Urged to Expedite COVID-19 Vaccinations ahead of Year-End Holidays

Govt Urged to Expedite COVID-19 Vaccinations ahead of Year-End Holidays

English
vaccination
President Jokowi Tries Out Mandalika Circuit Track

President Jokowi Tries Out Mandalika Circuit Track

English
president joko widodo
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Menhub Minta Gojek hingga Damri Pakai Kendaraan Listrik
Ekonomi

Menhub Minta Gojek hingga Damri Pakai Kendaraan Listrik

Tarik Ulur Jadwal Pemilu 2024, Ini Catatan Bawaslu
Nasional

Tarik Ulur Jadwal Pemilu 2024, Ini Catatan Bawaslu

Hino Pamer Mobil Vaksin dan Bus R260
Otomotif

Hino Pamer Mobil Vaksin dan Bus R260

Ini Tampilan Apple Car Berbasis Paten
Teknologi

Ini Tampilan Apple Car Berbasis Paten

Faktor Lingkungan dan Masyarakat Mempengaruhi Lokasi Formula E Jakarta
Olahraga

Faktor Lingkungan dan Masyarakat Mempengaruhi Lokasi Formula E Jakarta

Permendikbud PPKS, MUI: Frasa 'Tanpa Persetujuan Korban' Bertentangan dengan Syariat Islam
Pendidikan

Permendikbud PPKS, MUI: Frasa 'Tanpa Persetujuan Korban' Bertentangan dengan Syariat Islam

Hujan Deras Tewaskan 41 Orang di Sri Lanka dan India
Internasional

Hujan Deras Tewaskan 41 Orang di Sri Lanka dan India

Aktor Rony Dozer Meninggal Dunia
Hiburan

Aktor Rony Dozer Meninggal Dunia

Terjual Rp713 Miliar, Intip Mewahnya Rumah Presiden AS Pertama George Washington
Properti

Terjual Rp713 Miliar, Intip Mewahnya Rumah Presiden AS Pertama George Washington

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!