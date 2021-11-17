English  
BNPB Chairman Suharyanto (Photo:BPMI Setpres)
BNPB Chairman Suharyanto (Photo:BPMI Setpres)

Jokowi Inaugurates Disaster Mitigation Agency Chairman

English BNPB disaster president joko widodo
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 17 November 2021 16:18
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has officially inaugurated Mayor General Suharyanto as the new Chairman of the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB).
 
Replacing Lieutenant General Ganip Warsito, Mayor General Suharyanto previously served Commander of the Military Command V/Brawijaya.
 
"I swear that I will be loyal to the Unitary State of the Republic of Indonesia based on Pancasila and the 1945 Constitution of the Republic of Indonesia," Suharyanto took the Oath of Office in front of the President, as quoted from the Cabinet Secretariat's website.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


On the same day, the Head of State also inaugurated General Andika Perkasa as the new National Armed Forces (TNI) Commander and Lieutenant Dudung Abdurachman as the new Army Chief of Staff.

12 Ambassadors

Moreover, President Jokowi also inaugurate 12 Indonesian Ambassadors to friendly countries.
 
The twelve Indonesian Ambassadors Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary are: 
 
1. Indonesian Ambassador to Italia, M. Prakosa; 
2. Indonesian Ambassador to Portugal, Rudy Alfonso; 
3. Indonesian Ambassador to Ukraine, Ghafur Akbar Dharmaputra; 
4. Indonesian Ambassador to Poland, Anita Luhulima; 
5. Indonesian Ambassador to Croatia, Suwartini Wirta; 
6. Indonesian Ambassador to India, Ina Krisnamurti; 
7. Indonesian Ambassador to Canada, Daniel Tumpal Simanjuntak; 
8. Indonesian Ambassador to Tunisia, Zuhairi Misrawi; 
9. Indonesian Ambassador to Austria, Damos Agusman; 
10. Indonesian Ambassador to Bangladesh, Heru Subolo; 
11. Indonesian Ambassador to South Korea, Gandi Sulistiyanto; and 
12. Indonesian Ambassador to Tanzania, Triyogo Jatmiko.
 


 
(WAH)
