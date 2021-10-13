Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Jakarta: Vice President Ma’ruf Amin Wednesday headed to the Maluku provincial capital of Ambon for a working visit in Maluku province.According to the Vice Presidential Secretariat, the Vice President, accompanied by his spouse Ibu Wury and the entourage, took off from Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base in East Jakarta, at around 07.00 Western Indonesian Time aboard Boeing 737- 400 Presidential Aircraft.Upon arrival at Patimura Airport in Ambon, the Vice President and the entourage were welcomed by Governor of Maluku Murad Ismail and members of Ambon Regional Leadership Coordination Forum (Forkopimda).Afterwards, Ma’ruf Amin is slated to lead a meeting on the acceleration of poverty alleviation in five targeted regencies in 2021 at the Maluku Governor’s Office.After the meeting, he is scheduled to inspect products from Micro, Small, and Medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs)Also joining the Vice President during the visit were Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal, and Security Affairs Mahfud MD, Minister of Home Affairs Tito Karnavian, Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin, Minister of Manpower Ida Fauziyah, and Minister of Cooperatives and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Teten Masduki.