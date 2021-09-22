KPK Arrests East Kolaka Regent in Sting Operation

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Jakarta: The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) held a sting operation in East Kolaka Regency, South Sulawesi Province on Tuesday evening.The anti-corruption agency caught several people, including the Regent of East Kolaka Andi Merya Nur."Yes, one of them," KPK spokesperson Ali Fikri here on Wednesday.According to Ali, he cannot reveal more detailed information because the anti-graft watchdog is currently still examining the case."Of course in the process we'll identify all of them," Ali said.All captured persons have yet to be transported to Jakarta. They are still questioned at the Southeast Sulawesi Police headquarters."The process is still ongoing there," Ali said. (Translator: Natasha Celia)(WAH)