President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo: Setpres)
President Jokowi Inaugurates LB Moerdani Hospital in Merauke

English sports president joko widodo papua province
Dhika Kusuma Winata • 04 October 2021 15:20
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) inaugurated the General TNI LB Moerdani Hospital in Merauke Regency, Papua Province, Sunday.
 
According to President Jokowi, the construction of health facilities in Merauke is an effort to equalize development so that people in remote areas can enjoy affordable health services.
 
"In times of the covid-19 pandemic, health facilities are needed in all regions, especially in areas that are difficult to reach," said Jokowi.
 
LB Moerdani Hospital is ready to be used to serve the community in Merauke. The hospital was built very quickly in about 20 days.
 
Initially, the LB Moerdani Hospital was intended to anticipate the spread of COVID-19. However, the hospital will also support the implementation of the National Sports Week (XX in Papua.
 
"Because the current Covid-19 wave has decreased, it has been sloping, it is also used to support the implementation of PON XX Papua," said Jokowi.

"It can also be usedto serve the community after PON XX Papua," said Jokowi.
 
LB Moedani Hospital was built with facilities, including inpatient rooms, isolation, quarantine, laboratories, Emergency Room (IGD), operating rooms, radiology, and pharmacy. Jokowi said the construction of the hospital would provide fast, easy, and affordable health services.
 
The inauguration of the LB Moerdani Hospital was part of a series of visits by the President. Previously, the President also inaugurated a new terminal at Mopah Airport and a cross-border port in Sota.
 
(WAH)
