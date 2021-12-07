President Jokowi Offers Condolences to Mount Semeru Eruption Victims

Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) offered his condolences to the families of Mount Semeru volcano eruption victims during his visit to Lumajang Regency, East Java Province today.
"In the name of the Indonesian government and all Indonesian people, I hereby express our condolences," President Jokowi said.
During the visit, the Head of State is scheduled to inspect the ongoing humanitarian operations following Saturday's volcano eruption.
"We need to find and evacuate people who are still missing," he stated.
President earlier ordered his Cabinet to immediately make emergency response following the eruption of Mount Semeru, the tallest mountain in Java located in East Java province on Saturday.
The president also ordered his administration to immediately provide health care services and supplies for the affected residents, as well as to complete infrastructure rehabilitation in a short time.
Following the eruption, he also urged affected residents to follow the instructions from officers on the ground and to always increase vigilance, given the fact that Indonesia is located in the ring of fire that is vulnerable to natural disasters, including volcanic eruption.