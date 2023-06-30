"Indonesia strongly condemns the provocative act of burning the Koran by a Swedish citizen in front of the Sodermalm Great Mosque, Stockholm during the Eid Al-Adha," said a statement from the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in Jakarta, Thursday, June 29, 2023.
"This action deeply hurts the feelings of the Muslim community and cannot be justified," they added.
The perpetrator of the burning of the Koran was a man from Iraq, Salwan Momika. Not only did she burn it, Momika also put pork on top of the Qur'an and slammed the Muslim holy book.
He said that the burning of the Koran was a protected expression in Sweden. During the action, the police guarded Momika closely. Yet, on the other hand, many protested the action.
"Freedom of expression must also respect the values and beliefs of other religions," said the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Swedish police have again authorised the burning of Korans in Stockholm. Permission was granted by security forces after a Swedish court overturned a previous police decision banning anti-Qur'an demonstrations, citing the protection of free speech.
"Indonesia and the member countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Sweden have protested this incident," concluded the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs' statement. (Kevin Schreiber)