Investigations at the Ministry of Agriculture Accused of Being Political Nature

"Of course, we still hope from the bottom of our hearts that in the future the law can be properly enforced," said Syahrul in a written statement, Friday, June 16, 2023.
Syahrul promised to help the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) resolve the case. Accompanying political issues will be put aside to fulfill citizens' obligations in law enforcement.
"Even though there are many opinions like that, with humility, as an ordinary citizen I will go through all of these hurdles," said Syahrul.
He also asked the public not to be provoked by negative news regarding the handling of the case. In addition, there is information circulating that a suspect has been named in this case.
"The legal process at the KPK is currently at the investigation stage. This means investigators are looking for events that are suspected of being criminal acts," said Syahrul.
The KPK straightened out the news that said it was targeting Minister of Agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo. Information circulating even the investigation at the Ministry of Agriculture has political overtones.
"We read in the news that there are certain parties who purposely make it appear as if the KPK is targeting a minister, or they are associated with politics," said KPK prosecution spokesman Ali Fikri at the KPK's Red and White Building, South Jakarta, Thursday, June 15, 2023.
Ali said that skewed accusations were commonplace at the KPK. Usually, he said, the disseminator is an interested party in case handling.
The KPK emphasized that it has never targeted certain parties in handling cases. The investigation being investigated, said Ali, took place at the Ministry of Agriculture, not targeting Syahrul.
"The investigation is related to allegations of corruption at the Ministry of Agriculture, I need to underline it at the Ministry of Agriculture, so that there are no misunderstandings," said Ali. (Kevin Schreiber)