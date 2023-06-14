The Vice President discusses the Halal Industry and Religious Tourism with PM Uzbekistan

"I am happy that the bilateral cooperation between our two countries is continuing well. And we must continue to improve it. I hope that in the future we can strengthen this cooperative relationship. This includes through mutual visits between leaders and officials of our country," said Ma'ruf.
The Vice President conveyed three important points to strengthen Indonesia-Uzbekistan cooperation. First, the Vice President hopes that there will be increased cooperation in trade and industry.
"Including new leading sectors, such as halal products," said the Vice President.
The Vice President said that as a country with the largest Muslim population in the world, Indonesia has an advantage in halal products. Such as, food, drink, and cosmetics.
"Let's start exploring cooperation for this product, one of which is through mutual recognition of halal certification from the two countries," said the Vice President.
The second point, the Vice President appreciated the opening of the Tashkent-Jakarta direct flight route. The Vice President assessed that the opening of this route would facilitate logistics transportation in supporting the strengthening of cooperation between the two countries.
"So, it can support the exports and imports of the two countries," said the Vice President.
Point Three, in the fields of tourism and health, the Vice President sees that Indonesia and Uzbekistan both have great tourism potential. In the future, he hopes that this potential can continue to be explored and developed, including in terms of historical and religious tourism.
"I hope this discussion can be followed up by stakeholders from the two countries," said the Vice President. (Kevin Schreiber)