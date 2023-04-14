Government Repatriates 154 Vulnerable Indonesian Citizens from Malaysia

Indonesian citizens / PMIs were returned to Indonesia using Garuda Indonesia aircraft and arrived at Soekarno-Hatta Airport, Banten on the same day.
"The Indonesian citizens/PMIs have been serving sentences in Malaysian prisons for immigration violations. After serving their sentences in prison, they have to stay longer at the Immigration Detention Depot (DTI) for the deportation process," according to a written statement from the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Thursday 14 April 2023.
"The situation in DTI which is crowded and inappropriate makes Indonesian citizens / PMIs vulnerable, especially for those who are sick, the elderly, mothers and children," according to a statement.
Accelerating the repatriation of Indonesian citizens from vulnerable groups is carried out as an effort to reduce the vulnerabilities faced by Indonesian citizens in DTI. Priority is given to the elderly, mothers with babies, children and Indonesian citizens who are sick.
In addition, this repatriation was carried out before Eid al-Fitr to provide an opportunity for them to gather with their families on Eid.
The 154 Indonesian citizens who were repatriated consisted of 55 women and 99 men. Of the total number, there are 20 mothers and children, 11 elderly people, and 11 people suffering from illness.
The Indonesian citizens who were deported came from various provinces in Indonesia, including North Sumatra, East Java, NTT and West Java.
"WNI who were sick were immediately referred to the National Police Hospital in collaboration with BP2MI. Meanwhile, healthy Indonesian citizens will be accommodated at the Ministry of Social Affairs' Trauma Center Protection House, and then returned to their respective areas of origin," according to a statement.
Apart from that, the Government of Indonesia also continues to call on Indonesian citizens wishing to work abroad to use official procedures and not commit violations in their local country.
The repatriation of vulnerable Indonesian citizens/PMIs from Malaysia is the result of collaboration across ministries/agencies, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Social Affairs, the Indonesian Embassy in Kuala Lumpur, BP2MI, and implementing elements at Soekarno-Hatta Airport. (Kevin Omar Schreiber)