English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia facilitated the repatriation of 154 vulnerable. Photo: MOFA
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia facilitated the repatriation of 154 vulnerable. Photo: MOFA

Government Repatriates 154 Vulnerable Indonesian Citizens from Malaysia

Medcom • 14 April 2023 11:48
Kuala Lumpur: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia facilitated the repatriation of 154 vulnerable Indonesian citizens/PMIs who were held in various Malaysian Immigration Detention Centre and who were in the Indonesian Embassy in Kuala Lumpur on 13 April 2023.
 
Indonesian citizens / PMIs were returned to Indonesia using Garuda Indonesia aircraft and arrived at Soekarno-Hatta Airport, Banten on the same day.
 
"The Indonesian citizens/PMIs have been serving sentences in Malaysian prisons for immigration violations. After serving their sentences in prison, they have to stay longer at the Immigration Detention Depot (DTI) for the deportation process," according to a written statement from the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Thursday 14 April 2023.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"The situation in DTI which is crowded and inappropriate makes Indonesian citizens / PMIs vulnerable, especially for those who are sick, the elderly, mothers and children," according to a statement.
 
Accelerating the repatriation of Indonesian citizens from vulnerable groups is carried out as an effort to reduce the vulnerabilities faced by Indonesian citizens in DTI. Priority is given to the elderly, mothers with babies, children and Indonesian citizens who are sick.
 
In addition, this repatriation was carried out before Eid al-Fitr to provide an opportunity for them to gather with their families on Eid.
 
The 154 Indonesian citizens who were repatriated consisted of 55 women and 99 men. Of the total number, there are 20 mothers and children, 11 elderly people, and 11 people suffering from illness.
 
The Indonesian citizens who were deported came from various provinces in Indonesia, including North Sumatra, East Java, NTT and West Java.
 
"WNI who were sick were immediately referred to the National Police Hospital in collaboration with BP2MI. Meanwhile, healthy Indonesian citizens will be accommodated at the Ministry of Social Affairs' Trauma Center Protection House, and then returned to their respective areas of origin," according to a statement.
 
Apart from that, the Government of Indonesia also continues to call on Indonesian citizens wishing to work abroad to use official procedures and not commit violations in their local country.
 
The repatriation of vulnerable Indonesian citizens/PMIs from Malaysia is the result of collaboration across ministries/agencies, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Social Affairs, the Indonesian Embassy in Kuala Lumpur, BP2MI, and implementing elements at Soekarno-Hatta Airport. (Kevin Omar Schreiber)
 
(FJR)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Ferdy Sambo is the prime suspect in the killing of Brigadier Nofriansyah Yosua Hutabarat. (Photo: medcom.id)

Prosecutors Demand Life Sentence for Ferdy Sambo

Over 650,000 Foreign Tourists Visit Indonesia in November 2022: BPS

Foreigners Not Allowed to Own Indonesian Islands: Minister

BACA JUGA
Ahead of Eid, Jokowi Distributes Groceries for Ojol

Ahead of Eid, Jokowi Distributes Groceries for Ojol

English
president joko widodo
PDIP Admits Jokowi-Megawati Friction, But not Fundamental

PDIP Admits Jokowi-Megawati Friction, But not Fundamental

English
president joko widodo
8 Car Involved in Accident at the Semarang-Solo Toll Road, 6 People Killed

8 Car Involved in Accident at the Semarang-Solo Toll Road, 6 People Killed

English
accident
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Terjaring OTT, Wali Kota Bandung Diduga Terima Suap Pengadaan CCTV dan Internet
Nasional

Terjaring OTT, Wali Kota Bandung Diduga Terima Suap Pengadaan CCTV dan Internet

Erick Thohir Bakal Bahas Perpanjangan Kontrak dengan Shin Tae-yong
Olahraga

Erick Thohir Bakal Bahas Perpanjangan Kontrak dengan Shin Tae-yong

Shandy Aulia Gugat Cerai Suami
Hiburan

Shandy Aulia Gugat Cerai Suami

PermenPAN-RB Nomor 1 Tahun 2023 Dijamin Tidak Mempersulit Dosen
Pendidikan

PermenPAN-RB Nomor 1 Tahun 2023 Dijamin Tidak Mempersulit Dosen

THR Jangan Sampai Habis, Sisihkan Sedikit untuk Investasi!
Ekonomi

THR Jangan Sampai Habis, Sisihkan Sedikit untuk Investasi!

Tidak Ada Lagi Mesin 1.000 cc Di Toyota Agya
Otomotif

Tidak Ada Lagi Mesin 1.000 cc Di Toyota Agya

Rusia Klaim Bakhmut Berhasil Dikepung, Ukraina Membantah
Internasional

Rusia Klaim Bakhmut Berhasil Dikepung, Ukraina Membantah

Asus ROG Phone 7 Diumumkan, Menuju Indonesia
Teknologi

Asus ROG Phone 7 Diumumkan, Menuju Indonesia

Survei: Proses Pengajuan KPR Paling Banyak Dikeluhkan Konsumen
Properti

Survei: Proses Pengajuan KPR Paling Banyak Dikeluhkan Konsumen

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!