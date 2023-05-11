Jokowi Regret the Implementation of the 5 Point Consensus in Myanmar has no Progress

"This morning we will discuss two important issues, namely reviewing the implementation of the 5 points consensus (5PC) and the implementation of the AOIP (ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific)," Jokowi said opening the activity in Labuan Bajo.
Jokowi emphasised that as Chair of ASEAN this year, Indonesia continues to strive for steps forward from the implementation of the 5PCs. He said the approach with various parties continues to be carried out.
This approach, said Jokowi, was carried out to encourage inclusive dialogue, encourage cessation of violence and facilitate the completion of the Joint Need Assessment through the AHA Center and distribute humanitarian assistance.
"However, I must be frank, that the implementation of 5PC has not made significant progress," he said.
So, he continued, there must be ASEAN unity to formulate steps going forward.
Jokowi emphasised that the Myanmar issue should not hinder the acceleration of the development of the ASEAN Community.
"Because the development of this community is what the ASEAN community has been waiting for," he stressed.
Yesterday, ASEAN leaders strongly condemned the attack that was carried out on the ASEAN monitoring team and the AHA Center while on their way to hand over humanitarian aid.
There were no casualties in the incident and aid has been handed over. However, the leaders held the perpetrators of the attack to account.