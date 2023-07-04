Australia Extends Validity for Indonesian Business Visas to 5 Years

"Indonesians will get access to business visas that are extended from three to five years," said Albanese, in a joint statement with President Joko Widodo in Sydney, Tuesday, July 4, 2023.
He said his country would also arrange for Indonesians to access frequent traveler visas.
"This offers a 10-year visa validity, makes a huge difference and removes bureaucratic barriers to our closer relationship," Albanese said.
It doesn't stop there, Albanese said, his country has also made progress in processing visas. He said the average time for Indonesian visitor visa applications had fallen from 60 days to just seven days.
"And the average processing time for business visas is now just three days,” he added.
The visa issue was discussed by Jokowi and Albanese at the Annual Leaders Meeting in Sydney, Australia. On the same occasion, President Joko Widodo conveyed four priorities for Indonesia's current cooperation with Australia.
These priorities include electric car cooperation and investment in the Archipelago Capital (IKN).