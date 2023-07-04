English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
President Joko Widodo with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Photo: BPMI/Setpres
President Joko Widodo with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Photo: BPMI/Setpres

Australia Extends Validity for Indonesian Business Visas to 5 Years

Marcheilla Ariesta • 04 July 2023 17:59
Sydney: Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he would extend the validity period of Indonesian business visas to Australia from three to five years. He also promised to prioritize Indonesian e-passport holders to access their 'smart gate'.
 
"Indonesians will get access to business visas that are extended from three to five years," said Albanese, in a joint statement with President Joko Widodo in Sydney, Tuesday, July 4, 2023.
 
He said his country would also arrange for Indonesians to access frequent traveler visas.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"This offers a 10-year visa validity, makes a huge difference and removes bureaucratic barriers to our closer relationship," Albanese said.
 
It doesn't stop there, Albanese said, his country has also made progress in processing visas. He said the average time for Indonesian visitor visa applications had fallen from 60 days to just seven days.
 
"And the average processing time for business visas is now just three days,” he added.
 
The visa issue was discussed by Jokowi and Albanese at the Annual Leaders Meeting in Sydney, Australia. On the same occasion, President Joko Widodo conveyed four priorities for Indonesia's current cooperation with Australia.
 
These priorities include electric car cooperation and investment in the Archipelago Capital (IKN).
 
(FJR)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Presiden Joko Widodo (kiri) bersama PM Anthony Albanese di Sydney, Selasa, 4 Juli 2023. (BPMI Setpres)

Mantap! Australia Perpanjang Visa Bisnis Warga Indonesia Jadi 5 Tahun

Tiga Tahun IA-CEPA Berlaku, Perdagangan Indonesia-Australia Melesat

Hadiri ALM, Presiden Jokowi Sampaikan Sejumlah Prioritas Kerja Sama dengan Australia

BACA JUGA
Johnny G Plate Denies Receiving IDR 17.84 Billion Regarding Alleged 4G BTS Corruption

Johnny G Plate Denies Receiving IDR 17.84 Billion Regarding Alleged 4G BTS Corruption

English
Johnny G Plate
The Jakarta Fair Kemayoran Visitors Soars Into 2.5 Million People

The Jakarta Fair Kemayoran Visitors Soars Into 2.5 Million People

English
jakarta fair
Pertamina Agree with Shell Regarding the Acquisition of 35% in the Masela Block

Pertamina Agree with Shell Regarding the Acquisition of 35% in the Masela Block

English
Pertamina
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
OJK: Daya Tahan Industri Keuangan Nasional Baik
Ekonomi

OJK: Daya Tahan Industri Keuangan Nasional Baik

Syahnaz Ketahuan Selingkuh, Sahabat Ungkap Kondisi Terkini Jeje Govinda
Hiburan

Syahnaz Ketahuan Selingkuh, Sahabat Ungkap Kondisi Terkini Jeje Govinda

Meski Sudah Jadi Bangkai, Mobil Ini Tetap Mahal
Otomotif

Meski Sudah Jadi Bangkai, Mobil Ini Tetap Mahal

Temui CEO Australia, Jokowi Promosikan Lingkungan Investasi RI Terbaik di Asia Tenggara
Internasional

Temui CEO Australia, Jokowi Promosikan Lingkungan Investasi RI Terbaik di Asia Tenggara

Lolos PPDB DKI 2023, Ini Jalur yang Mesti Lapor Diri pada 4-5 Juli
Pendidikan

Lolos PPDB DKI 2023, Ini Jalur yang Mesti Lapor Diri pada 4-5 Juli

Neymar Didenda Rp50 Miliar terkait Masalah Properti
Olahraga

Neymar Didenda Rp50 Miliar terkait Masalah Properti

Raih Juara Umum SEA Games ke-32, PB Esports Terima Penghargaan
Teknologi

Raih Juara Umum SEA Games ke-32, PB Esports Terima Penghargaan

18 Kloter Jemaah Haji Pulang Perdana ke Tanah Air Hari Ini, Berikut Daftarnya
Nasional

18 Kloter Jemaah Haji Pulang Perdana ke Tanah Air Hari Ini, Berikut Daftarnya

Penampakan Rumah Barbie yang Bisa Disewa Gratis
Properti

Penampakan Rumah Barbie yang Bisa Disewa Gratis

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!