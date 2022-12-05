Over 174.3 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Furthermore, 23,563 people received their third dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who have received the booster dose of COVID-19 vaccination to 67,088m,130.
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.
CVID-19 UpdateThe Indonesian government recorded 2,234 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,682,437.
From Sunday noon to Monday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 5,033 to 6,474,271.
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 48 to 160,026.