English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)

Over 174.3 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 05 December 2022 19:00
Jakarta: Some 11,137 people received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 174,303,598, Indonesia's covid-19 task force reported on Monday.
 
Furthermore, 23,563 people received their third dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who have received the booster dose of COVID-19 vaccination to 67,088m,130.
 
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.
 

CVID-19 Update

The Indonesian government recorded 2,234 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,682,437.
 
From Sunday noon to Monday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 5,033 to 6,474,271.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 48 to 160,026.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)

Nearly 67 Million Indonesians Have Received COVID-19 Booster Dose: Govt

Over 174.2 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Some 29,475 Children in Aceh's Pidie Receive Polio Immunization

BACA JUGA
Indonesia Adds 2,234 Daily COVID-19 Cases

Indonesia Adds 2,234 Daily COVID-19 Cases

English
covid-19
ADB Approves $250 Million to Support SOEs in Papua New Guinea

ADB Approves $250 Million to Support SOEs in Papua New Guinea

English
papua new guinea
Indonesians Urged to Adhere to Disaster-Prone Area Map

Indonesians Urged to Adhere to Disaster-Prone Area Map

English
disaster
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Impor Beras untuk Antisipasi Kekurangan Stok Nasional, Wapres: Kalau Cukup Tidak Jadi!
Ekonomi

Impor Beras untuk Antisipasi Kekurangan Stok Nasional, Wapres: Kalau Cukup Tidak Jadi!

174,3 Juta Orang Tuntas Divaksinasi Covid-19 per 5 Desember
Nasional

174,3 Juta Orang Tuntas Divaksinasi Covid-19 per 5 Desember

Liga 1 Berlanjut, PSM Puncaki Klasemen Sementara
Olahraga

Liga 1 Berlanjut, PSM Puncaki Klasemen Sementara

Dokter Perintahkan Judika Istirahat Bernyanyi
Hiburan

Dokter Perintahkan Judika Istirahat Bernyanyi

Anwar Ibrahim: Menteri Kabinet Malaysia Setuju Gajinya Dipotong 20 Persen
Internasional

Anwar Ibrahim: Menteri Kabinet Malaysia Setuju Gajinya Dipotong 20 Persen

Mau Jadi Desainer Mobil? Cek Nih Kursusnya, Gratis
Otomotif

Mau Jadi Desainer Mobil? Cek Nih Kursusnya, Gratis

Catat! Ini yang Harus Kamu Rencanakan Sebelum Masuk Kuliah
Pendidikan

Catat! Ini yang Harus Kamu Rencanakan Sebelum Masuk Kuliah

Perangkat tak Terdaftar Tambah Risiko Kerja Hybrid
Teknologi

Perangkat tak Terdaftar Tambah Risiko Kerja Hybrid

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini
Properti

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!