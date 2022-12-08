English  
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 27 to 160,139. (Photo: medcom.id)
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 27 to 160,139. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia Adds 2,977 COVID-19 Cases

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 08 December 2022 17:59
Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 2,977 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,692,509.
 
From Wednesday noon to Thursday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 5,118 to 6,4816,808.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 27 to 160,139.
 
The perception that the COVID-19 pandemic is over is understandable, but misguided, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said.
 
According to him, a new and even more dangerous variant could emerge at any time, and vast numbers of people remain unprotected. 
 
WHO and its partners are working with countries to drive uptake of COVID-19 vaccination by getting COVID-19 vaccines to where people are, through mobile units, door-to-door campaigns and by mobilizing community leaders.
 
(WAH)

WWF Backs Sustainable Palm Oil Trade between Indonesia, China

Govt Gives Passports to Indonesians Overstaying in Saudi Arabia

Manage Rp1,464-Trillion Assets in Jakarta amid Transfer to New Capital: Finance Minister

