Indonesians Urged to Ease Tensions Ahead of Elections

In order to avoid rising political tensions, President Jokowi wants the public to help maintain political stability and security in the country.
"Don't let there be frictions, avoid it. Don't let there be collisions. Avoid it," President Jokowi said in Pontianak, West Kalimantan, Tuesday, November 29, 2022.
According to him, society can maintain stability by respecting differences. He believes differences are not something that needs to be contested.
This principle, continued Jokowi, must be upheld by whoever is elected in the 2024 presidential race. The President hopes that all parties are fully aware of the issue of diversity.
"Whoever the leader is, as a big country, we must realize that diversity is a strength. Diversity is our strength not a weakness," said President Jokowi.
