Indonesia Raises Greenhouse Gas Emission Reduction Target: Ministry

During a press conference at the Office of the Ministry of Environment and Forestry (KLHK), here on Monday, Director General of Climate Change Control (PPI) KLHK Laksmi Dwanthi explained that Indonesia had submitted the Enhanced NDC document to the secretariat of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) on September 23, 2022. The submission followed up on the results of the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP-26) in the UK last year.
"This Enhanced NDC includes an increase in the target for reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the CM1 scenario, which is an unconditional scenario, from 29 percent to 31.89 percent," Dhewanthi remarked.
Meanwhile, for the CM2 scenario for reducing greenhouse gas emissions with international support, the target is to increase, from 41 percent to 43.20 percent.
The Enhanced NDC document itself contains updates on various national policies related to climate change, in accordance with the mandate of last year's COP-26 decision for each country to increase the NDC target as an effort to prevent global temperature from increasing no more than 1.5 degrees Celsius.
"This commitment is part of Indonesia's efforts to continuously align efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and increase our climate resilience to the Long Term Strategy for Low Carbon and Climate Resilience scenario in 2050," she remarked.
With this strategy, Indonesia has a vision to achieve zero carbon emissions, or net zero emissions, by 2060 or sooner.