Indonesia Collaborates with World Bank to Pursue Extreme Poverty Eradication

Director General of Housing at the Public Works and Public Housing Ministry Iwan Suprijanto noted in a written statement on Wednesday that his administration continued to follow up on Presidential Instruction No. 4 of 2022 about the elimination of extreme poverty and also to improve the quality of uninhabitable homes through the National Affordable Housing Program (NAHP) Self-help Housing Stimulant Assistance.
Suprijanto highlighted that one of the places where it took place was Tangerang District, Banten, where 564 housing units were assisted, with an aid value of Rp11.28 billion.
"The expedition of extreme poverty eradication is one of the government's top priorities," he remarked.
He noted that the government and the World Bank were keen to see the program run optimally in Indonesia, through ways including by distributing the Self-Help Housing Stimulant Assistance Program (BSPS) to help improve the quality of uninhabitable houses for the poor.
Director of self-help houses from the directorate general of housing at the Public Works and Public Housing Ministry K. M. Arsyad stated that the affordable housing assistance program was deemed necessary to help the public have a decent house to inhibit. Decent housing was expected to improve welfare and encourage people to lead healthy lives with their families.
Arsyad also spoke of having visited the recipients of housing stimulant assistance in the 14th NAHP Implementation Support Mission in Cipaeh Village, Gunung Kaler District, Tangerang District, Banten.
Head of the NAHP Project Implementation Unit (PIU), Chandra R. P. Situmorang, remarked that in this program, his side had encouraged the realization of program integration and collaboration with various stakeholders, such as the Regional Government and National Zakat Agency, to improve the quality of 19 units of houses, so they became more habitable.
"We got the data on aid recipients for extreme poverty handling from the National Population and Family Planning Agency (BKKBN). It was then followed up with verification by name and address to ensure the accuracy in (allocating aid to) beneficiaries in accordance with the program criteria," Situmorang said.
The World Bank's Practice Manager, Urban Resilience and Land Practice, Ming Zhang explained that according to their direct observation, implementation of the affordable housing program was effective and efficient in which it was aimed for the poor, and improvement of the quality of houses was vital in order to offer them decent housing.
"We are very satisfied and saw that development results through the Self-help Housing Stimulant Assistance of National Affordable Housing Program have been (effective and efficient). In addition, we expect that this program can continue and can bring many benefits to Indonesian citizens and help the government to reduce extreme poverty," he concluded.