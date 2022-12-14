English  
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)
President Jokowi to Hold Meetings with Several European Leaders

Andhika Prasetyo, Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 14 December 2022 13:58
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is scheduled to attend a number of meetings and the ASEAN-EU Commemorative Summit in Brussels, Belgium on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. 
 
The Indonesian Head of State's first activity is a meeting with the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Petr Fiala .
 
After that, President Jokowi is scheduled to travel to the Laeken Palace to meet King Philippe of Belgium. 
 
On the sidelines of the summit, President Jokowi will also hold bilateral meetings with a number of leaders from Europe.
 
"In the afternoon, the President will head to the Europa Building to attend a series of ASEAN-EU Summit's activities," the Presidential Secretariat's Deputy for Protocol, Press and Media Bey Machmudin said in a media release on Wednesday, December 14, 2022.

In the evening, President Jokowi and First Lady Iriana will attend a gala dinner at the Musée Royal de Beaux-Arts. After that, the couple and their entourage will head to Abelag Airport to return to Indonesia.
 
President Jokowi will be accompanied by Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto, Minister of State Secretary Pratikno, Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi, and Minister of Industry Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita.
 
(WAH)

