Nearly 64 Million Indonesians Have Received COVID-19 Booster Dose: Govt

Furthermore, 38,341 people received their third dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who have received the booster dose of COVID-19 vaccination to 63,958,444.
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.
COVID-19 UpdateThe Indonesian government recorded 1,501 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,442,624.
From Thursday noon to Friday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 1,822 to 6,267,721.
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 15 to 158,192.