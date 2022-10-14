English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
BNPT Chairperson Boy Rafli Amar. (Photo: medcom.id)
BNPT Chairperson Boy Rafli Amar. (Photo: medcom.id)

BNPT Committed to Meeting Rights of Victims of Terrorism

Antara • 14 October 2022 17:00
Jakarta: The National Counter-terrorism Agency (BNPT) reiterated its resolve to fulfilling the rights and needs of survivors of terrorist acts, especially victims of the 2002 Bali Bombing.
 
"Protecting and respecting the rights and needs of victims of terrorism acts are important elements in Indonesia's crusade against terrorism," BNPT Chairperson Boy Rafli Amar noted in his statement here, Friday.
 
The chairperson's remarks were made in connection with the 20th anniversary of the first Bali Bombing that occurred on October 12, 2002.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The responsibility to fulfil the rights and needs of the Bali Bombing survivors not only lies in the hands of BNPT but also the Witness and Victim Protection Agency (LPSK), he noted.
 
"The BNPT and LPSK are primary institutions responsible for protecting victims of terrorism acts," Amar remarked.
 
The BNPT and other stakeholders continue their efforts to advance the rights and needs of victims of terrorism acts in accordance with Presidential Regulation No. 7 of 2021, he noted.
 
A trust fund has been established as a medium to advocate for the rights and needs of victims and their families. The trust fund demonstrated the government’s presence to protect residents from the threats of terrorism, the BNPT head remarked.
 
Amar noted that currently, up to 700 victims of terrorism acts had received support in various forms, such as medical assistance, psychological and psycho-social rehabilitation, and financial assistance, from the government.
 
The BNPT had also organized a national gathering between survivors of terrorism acts and former terrorism inmates, who sense repentance and had pledged their allegiance to Indonesia, he stated.
 
"The government continues to develop and advance innovative programs to protect, support, and assist survivors (of terrorism acts)," Amar remarked.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Illustrated by Medcom.id.

Densus 88 Arrest Terrorist Suspect in Riau

Terrorism Poses Latent Threat: BNPT

Jangan Asal Pilih Produk Asuransi

BACA JUGA
Over 64.2 Million Indonesians Have Received COVID-19 Booster Dose: Govt

Over 64.2 Million Indonesians Have Received COVID-19 Booster Dose: Govt

English
vaccine
Indonesia Adds 1,786 New Cases of COVID-19

Indonesia Adds 1,786 New Cases of COVID-19

English
indonesian government
Laos, World Bank Cooperate to Enhance Skills among Youth

Laos, World Bank Cooperate to Enhance Skills among Youth

English
education
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Semakin Parah, FAO Ungkap Angka Kelaparan Melonjak Jadi 150 Juta Orang
Ekonomi

Semakin Parah, FAO Ungkap Angka Kelaparan Melonjak Jadi 150 Juta Orang

Kapolri: Irjen Teddy Minahasa Telah Ditahan dan Terancam Dipecat
Nasional

Kapolri: Irjen Teddy Minahasa Telah Ditahan dan Terancam Dipecat

Rekomendasi TGIPF: Pengurus PSSI Mundur dan Gelar KLB
Olahraga

Rekomendasi TGIPF: Pengurus PSSI Mundur dan Gelar KLB

Tragis! Pulang Belajar, 8 Anak di Kamboja Tewas Akibat Kapal Tenggelam
Internasional

Tragis! Pulang Belajar, 8 Anak di Kamboja Tewas Akibat Kapal Tenggelam

Mobil Listrik Mahasiswa UTS, Jarak Tempus Sampai 100 KM
Otomotif

Mobil Listrik Mahasiswa UTS, Jarak Tempus Sampai 100 KM

Soal Pakaian Adat Bagi Siswa, Kemendikbudristek: Tidak Wajib
Pendidikan

Soal Pakaian Adat Bagi Siswa, Kemendikbudristek: Tidak Wajib

Rizky Billar Ditahan, Lesti Kejora Langsung Cabut Laporan
Hiburan

Rizky Billar Ditahan, Lesti Kejora Langsung Cabut Laporan

Lindungi Kesehatan Mental Pakai Teknologi, Begini Caranya
Teknologi

Lindungi Kesehatan Mental Pakai Teknologi, Begini Caranya

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh
Properti

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!