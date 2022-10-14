BNPT Committed to Meeting Rights of Victims of Terrorism

"Protecting and respecting the rights and needs of victims of terrorism acts are important elements in Indonesia's crusade against terrorism," BNPT Chairperson Boy Rafli Amar noted in his statement here, Friday.
The chairperson's remarks were made in connection with the 20th anniversary of the first Bali Bombing that occurred on October 12, 2002.
The responsibility to fulfil the rights and needs of the Bali Bombing survivors not only lies in the hands of BNPT but also the Witness and Victim Protection Agency (LPSK), he noted.
"The BNPT and LPSK are primary institutions responsible for protecting victims of terrorism acts," Amar remarked.
The BNPT and other stakeholders continue their efforts to advance the rights and needs of victims of terrorism acts in accordance with Presidential Regulation No. 7 of 2021, he noted.
A trust fund has been established as a medium to advocate for the rights and needs of victims and their families. The trust fund demonstrated the government’s presence to protect residents from the threats of terrorism, the BNPT head remarked.
Amar noted that currently, up to 700 victims of terrorism acts had received support in various forms, such as medical assistance, psychological and psycho-social rehabilitation, and financial assistance, from the government.
The BNPT had also organized a national gathering between survivors of terrorism acts and former terrorism inmates, who sense repentance and had pledged their allegiance to Indonesia, he stated.
"The government continues to develop and advance innovative programs to protect, support, and assist survivors (of terrorism acts)," Amar remarked.