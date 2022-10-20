English  
The first report was received in late July 2022. (Photo: medcom.id)
The first report was received in late July 2022. (Photo: medcom.id)

West Sumatra Health Office Reports 22 Acute Kidney Failure Cases in Children

Antara • 20 October 2022 16:51
Padang: The Health Office of West Sumatra Province has, so far, recorded as many as 22 cases of acute kidney failure among children, and 12 of them had succumbed to the disease.
 
“The first report was received in late July 2022. As of last night, 20 patients have been treated at the M. Djamil (hospital), and two patients already died before they were brought to M. Djamil,” Doctor of emergency services and pediatric intensive care at Dr M. Djamil Padang State Public Hospital (RSUP), Dr Indra Ihsan, Sp.A(K), stated at a press conference with the Health Office and the Indonesian Pediatric Society here on Thursday.
 
He noted that two patients were treated at the hospital in July, 10 patients in August, four patients in September, and four in October.

Meanwhile, two patients already died before they were referred to the M. Djamil hospital.
 
The doctor noted that of the 20 children treated in the hospital due to acute kidney failure, one patient was under one year of age, nine patients were aged 1-5 years, four patients, aged 5-10 years, and six patients were above 10 years of age.
 
He noted that around 50 percent of the patients experienced diarrhea, and there were some that suffered from upper respiratory tract infections.
 
The West Sumatra Health Office has sent samples of all patients to the Ministry of Health for further examination.
 
At Thursday’s press conference, Head of the West Sumatra Health Office Lila Yunwar announced that of the total 22 patients, 12 had died due to the disease.
 
“As many as 10 children died in Dr. M Djamil Padang State Public Hospital and two died in Dr Rasyidin Padang Regional Public Hospital and Mentawai Regional Public Hospital,” she remarked.
 
Yunwar noted that her office was still awaiting a policy from the central government regarding the handling of acute kidney failure among children. 

 
(WAH)

