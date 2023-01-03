English  
The second home visa service is one of the government's efforts to attract foreigners to invest. (Photo: medcom.id)

Bali Immigration Issues 71,001 Residence Permits for Foreigners in 2022

Antara • 03 January 2023 16:50
Denpasar: The Ngurah Rai Immigration Office, Bali, issued as many as 71,001 residence permits for foreign nationals, especially those living on the island in 2022.
 
"The total 71,001 stay permits issued by Ngurah Rai Immigration consists of 42,311 Visitor Stay Permits (ITK), 22,346 Extension of Visa on Arrival (VKSK), 3,831 Temporary Stay Permit (ITAS), and 410 Permanent Stay Permits (ITAP)," Head of the Ngurah Rai Immigration Office, Sugito, remarked here on Tuesday.
 
Of that figure, Russians emerged as the foreign nationals, who applied the most for residence permits in Bali in 2022, reaching 29,762 people, followed by 8,219 Australians, 7,434 Germans, 6,547 French, and 6,516 British nationals.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Apart from issuing residence permits, the Ngurah Rai Immigration also provided 133 Affidavit services, 1531 Exit Permit Only (EPO), and 439 Entry Re-Entry Permit - Not Returning (MERP / ERP-TKs).
 
The Affidavit service is the issuance of Indonesian passports for children with dual nationality, while EPO is a document taken care of by foreigners holding ITAS / ITAP, who are looking to end their stay or apply for a new visa.
 
MERP / ERP-TK is a document that should be held by KITAS holders if they are going to leave Indonesia and do not intend to return. However, if they decide to return then they are required to apply for a new visa.
 
In 2022, no foreigners applied for a second home visa through the Ngurah Rai Immigration Office. The second home visa allows foreigners to stay in Indonesia for five or 10 years without any obligation to work or do business in Indonesia.
 
However, holders of a second home visa are required to show proof of ownership of money equivalent to Rp2 billion (around US$128 thousand) stored in a state-owned bank account or an ownership certificate of luxury property in Indonesia.
 
The second home visa service is one of the government's efforts to attract foreigners to invest or build a business in Indonesia.
 
(WAH)

