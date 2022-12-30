Indonesians Urged to Remain Vigilant against COVID-19

Jakarta: Indonesia President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) asked people to remain vigilant after he officially revoked community activities restrictions (PPKM).
"However, I ask you to remain alert and careful," said President Jokowi in a press conference here Friday, December 30, 2022.
Jokowi urged Indonesians to continue to implement health protocls, especially in closed and crowded spaces. He also encouraged all stakeholders to continue to support COVID-19 vaccinations.
"Awareness of vaccination must be promoted because it helps immunity," said the President.
President Jokowi revealed the last few months the COVID-19 situation in the country was under control. The Head of State said the government's "gas and brake" policy is the reason behind its success.
"After reviewing and considering these developments for more than 10 months, after considering the available figures, today the government has decided to revoke the PPKM," said the President.