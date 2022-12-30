English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:MI/Ramdani)
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:MI/Ramdani)

Indonesians Urged to Remain Vigilant against COVID-19

Lukman Diah Sari, Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 30 December 2022 15:59
Jakarta: Indonesia President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) asked people to remain vigilant after he officially revoked community activities restrictions (PPKM). 
 
"However, I ask you to remain alert and careful," said President Jokowi in a press conference here Friday, December 30, 2022.
 
Jokowi urged Indonesians to continue to implement health protocls, especially in closed and crowded spaces. He also encouraged all stakeholders to continue to support COVID-19 vaccinations
 
"Awareness of vaccination must be promoted because it helps immunity," said the President. 
 
President Jokowi revealed the last few months the COVID-19 situation in the country was under control. The Head of State said the government's "gas and brake" policy is the reason behind its success. 
 
"After reviewing and considering these developments for more than 10 months, after considering the available figures, today the government has decided to revoke the PPKM," said the President.
 
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)

Indonesia Officially Lifts Community Activity Restrictions

Jokowi Distributes Social Assistance to Vendors at Sila Market

Jokowi Inaugurates Beringin Sila Dam to Bolster Agriculture in West Nusa Tenggara

BACA JUGA
Indonesia Officially Lifts Community Activity Restrictions

Indonesia Officially Lifts Community Activity Restrictions

English
president joko widodo
Germany Supports Climate-Friendly Infrastructure Development in Indonesia

Germany Supports Climate-Friendly Infrastructure Development in Indonesia

English
infrastructure
2022 Year in Review: Indonesia Remains Defiant despite Defeat in WTO

2022 Year in Review: Indonesia Remains Defiant despite Defeat in WTO

English
indonesian government
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Di 'Medan Perang', Sri Mulyani Maklumi Kinerja Pasar Modal 2022
Ekonomi

Di 'Medan Perang', Sri Mulyani Maklumi Kinerja Pasar Modal 2022

Gelombang PHK di Perusahaan Teknologi Selama 2022
Teknologi

Gelombang PHK di Perusahaan Teknologi Selama 2022

Hore! Pemerintah Resmi Cabut Status PPKM
Nasional

Hore! Pemerintah Resmi Cabut Status PPKM

Korban Tewas Akibat Badai Salju di AS Mencapai 61 Orang
Internasional

Korban Tewas Akibat Badai Salju di AS Mencapai 61 Orang

FSGI Keluhkan Lamanya Proses Seleksi dan Pelatihan Calon Guru Penggerak
Pendidikan

FSGI Keluhkan Lamanya Proses Seleksi dan Pelatihan Calon Guru Penggerak

Akun YouTube Raditya Dika Kena Hack: Subscriber Hilang 15 Ribu
Hiburan

Akun YouTube Raditya Dika Kena Hack: Subscriber Hilang 15 Ribu

Pengembangan Kendaraan Listrik Mendorong Investasi Industri Otomotif
Otomotif

Pengembangan Kendaraan Listrik Mendorong Investasi Industri Otomotif

Dunia Sepak Bola Sampaikan Penghormatan Terakhir Kepada Pele
Olahraga

Dunia Sepak Bola Sampaikan Penghormatan Terakhir Kepada Pele

Tahun Depan, Pembiayaan Rumah dari Pemerintah Bakal Bidik 3 Kelompok
Properti

Tahun Depan, Pembiayaan Rumah dari Pemerintah Bakal Bidik 3 Kelompok

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!