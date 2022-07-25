6 Babies Infected with COVID-19 in North Sulawesi: Task Force

Manado: Six babies up to the age of four were infected with COVID-19 during the period from June 29, 2022, to July 21, 2022, according to data of the North Sulawesi Task Force for COVID-19 Handling.
The babies were from Manado, Sangihe Talaud Islands District, and Tomohon, Mery B. Pasorong of the task force stated here on Sunday.
North Sulawesi Province also recorded that six children aged between five and 14 years in Manado, Bitung, and Tomohon were also infected with COVID-19 during the same period.
Such a condition showed that children are prone to the coronavirus infection when they are outdoors or being exposed to the virus carried by their family members in their own home, she stated.
"Hence, we hope the people would remain vigilant and strictly implement health protocols as well as get the two-dose COVID-19 vaccine and booster, particularly for those above 18 years of age," she added.
The provincial administration has set up vaccine centers for residents looking to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
North Sulawesi has set a target of administrating the COVID-19 vaccine to 3,646,048 people, including 237,681 children in the age group of six to 11 years in 15 districts and municipalities in the province.
So far, out of the total target, vaccination coverage in North Sulawesi has reached 75.76 percent for the first dose and 52.64 percent for the second dose.