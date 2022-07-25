English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The provincial administration has set up vaccine centers for residents. (Photo: medcom.id)
The provincial administration has set up vaccine centers for residents. (Photo: medcom.id)

6 Babies Infected with COVID-19 in North Sulawesi: Task Force

Antara • 25 July 2022 15:39
Manado: Six babies up to the age of four were infected with COVID-19 during the period from June 29, 2022, to July 21, 2022, according to data of the North Sulawesi Task Force for COVID-19 Handling.
 
The babies were from Manado, Sangihe Talaud Islands District, and Tomohon, Mery B. Pasorong of the task force stated here on Sunday.
 
North Sulawesi Province also recorded that six children aged between five and 14 years in Manado, Bitung, and Tomohon were also infected with COVID-19 during the same period.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Such a condition showed that children are prone to the coronavirus infection when they are outdoors or being exposed to the virus carried by their family members in their own home, she stated.
 
"Hence, we hope the people would remain vigilant and strictly implement health protocols as well as get the two-dose COVID-19 vaccine and booster, particularly for those above 18 years of age," she added.
 
The provincial administration has set up vaccine centers for residents looking to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
 
North Sulawesi has set a target of administrating the COVID-19 vaccine to 3,646,048 people, including 237,681 children in the age group of six to 11 years in 15 districts and municipalities in the province.
 
So far, out of the total target, vaccination coverage in North Sulawesi has reached 75.76 percent for the first dose and 52.64 percent for the second dose. 

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
NasDem Party Chairman Surya Paloh Receives Honorary Doctorate

NasDem Party Chairman Surya Paloh Receives Honorary Doctorate

English
Surya Paloh
Vietnam Encouraged to Stop Single-Use Plastic Pollution

Vietnam Encouraged to Stop Single-Use Plastic Pollution

English
vietnam
4 Suspected Terrorists Arrested in Riau, North Sumatra

4 Suspected Terrorists Arrested in Riau, North Sumatra

English
police
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Asuransi Kendaraan Syariah Anti Riba
Otomotif

Asuransi Kendaraan Syariah Anti Riba

Selamat! 2.954 Orang Lolos Seleksi Beasiswa LPDP Tahap I
Pendidikan

Selamat! 2.954 Orang Lolos Seleksi Beasiswa LPDP Tahap I

BI Proyeksi Suku Bunga The Fed Naik 75 Bps Lagi Bulan Ini
Ekonomi

BI Proyeksi Suku Bunga The Fed Naik 75 Bps Lagi Bulan Ini

Singapura Konfirmasi Tambahan 2 Kasus Cacar Monyet
Internasional

Singapura Konfirmasi Tambahan 2 Kasus Cacar Monyet

4 Tersangka Teroris Kembali Ditangkap di Riau dan Sumut
Nasional

4 Tersangka Teroris Kembali Ditangkap di Riau dan Sumut

Tegas! Ridwan Kamil Minta Kemenkumham Cabut Pendaftaran HAKI Baim Wong
Hiburan

Tegas! Ridwan Kamil Minta Kemenkumham Cabut Pendaftaran HAKI Baim Wong

10 Pemain yang Kariernya Meredup Setelah Gabung MU (Bagian - 1)
Olahraga

10 Pemain yang Kariernya Meredup Setelah Gabung MU (Bagian - 1)

Tiongkok Berhasil Luncurkan Modul Wentian
Teknologi

Tiongkok Berhasil Luncurkan Modul Wentian

BPKN Terima 2.967 Pengaduan Konsumen Terkait Perumahan
Properti

BPKN Terima 2.967 Pengaduan Konsumen Terkait Perumahan

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!