6.6 Magnitude Quake Jolts Banten

Jakarta: A 6.6-magnitude earthquake struck the area of Sumur Sub-district in Banten Province on Friday at around 04.05 p.m. Western Indonesian Standard Time (WIB), but there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.
The epicenter of the quake was located about 52 kilometers (km) away from southwest of Sumur Sub-district in Pandeglang District at a depth of 10 kilometers, according to the Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG).
The quake, which was.located at coordinates 7.01 degree south latitude and 105.26 degrees east longitude, did not trigger tsunami, the agency said.
Its tremors, however, could be felt by those in Jakarta, and Bogor, West Java Province.